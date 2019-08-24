All four Celtics make Team USA final roster for FIBA World Cup

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, who is dealing with an ankle injury, was the final cut as the roster was whittled to 12 following Saturday’s exhibition loss to Australia in Melbourne. The defeat snapped a 78-game winning streak for Team USA in international competition, and provided further evidence that this talented but mostly superstar-lacking national team will not have an easy path to the gold medal when the World Cup begins in China next weekend.

Team USA will officially have a green hue at the FIBA World Cup, as all four Celtics in training camp were named to final roster on Saturday. All-Star point guard Kemba Walker will be joined by new Boston teammates Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.

“We’ve only been playing together for a little while, and this was a good lesson for us,” Smart told reporters in Melbourne. “This was good. We’re going into this tournament, and everybody wants us to lose — everybody. We’re always the underdogs in a sense. Everybody is hunting us, and not everybody believes in us. So, we’ve got to come out and prove everybody wrong. We’ve just got to stay together.”

Team USA initially figured to have a team loaded with NBA All-Stars. But as the summer unfolded there was a seemingly endless stream of high-profile defections, opening the door for players such as Smart and Brown to earn camp invites that all but turned into roster spots by default because of a lack of competition.

While this international tournament will offer real challenges for the national team, it will also give four of the core Celtics a chance to build chemistry, particularly with Walker.

Smart, who had missed the last two exhibitions with an ankle injury, returned on Saturday and played 10 minutes.

“For those 10 minutes, I thought I got out there and I did pretty well,” he said. “It just felt good to be out there with those guys. I think today was just the first day and last day of [a minutes restriction]. I think from here on out I will be cleared to play. That’s kind of the way we were going, and they just wanted to see what it was like today. Everything feels well, so I think they are going to take the reins off.”

Team USA will face Canada in an exhibition in Australia on Monday before opening World Cup play against the Czech Republic in Shanghai next Sunday.

