US men lose to Australia in basketball

The US men’s basketball team lost for the first time in nearly 13 years, falling to Australia, 98-94, in a pre-FIBA World Cup exhibition game on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. Patty Mills scored 30 points for Australia, which rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to stun the Americans. It was the first loss for the US in a major international tournament or exhibition since the 2006 world championship semifinals against Greece, ending a 78-game winning streak for the Americans — the longest in program history. The US also lost Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma , who left the team because of a left ankle injury. Kuzma’s absence finalized the US roster for the World Cup, which starts Aug. 31 in China. The Americans had 13 players and needed to get down to 12.

On Monday, the US Tennis Association will unveil a statue of Althea Gibson at the US Open to honor the first African-American player to win a grand slam tournament in the sport’s history. Gibson won five major singles championships in three years from 1956-58, the French Open (1956), Wimbledon (1957 and 1958), and the US Open (1957 and 1958), more than a decade before Arthur Ashe won the US Open in 1968. She integrated two sports — tennis and golf — during an era of racial segregation in the United States . . . Coco Gauff and Caty McNally will get a chance to play doubles at the US Open and add to their winning streak as a team. Gauff is the 15-year-old who announced herself to the world at Wimbledon. McNally is 17 and reached her first tour-level semifinal in singles in Washington this month. Gauff and McNally were granted a doubles wild card. A year ago, the two won a US Open junior title in doubles . . . Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson pulled out of the US Open with an injured right knee. Anderson was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at Flushing Meadows in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year.

Little League baseball

La. team takes on Curacao for title

Ryder Planchard’s pinch-hit single broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, and Louisiana beat Hawaii, 9-5, to advance to the Little League World Series championship game on Sunday in South Williamsport, Pa. Louisiana will take on Curacao for the title. Pitcher Curley Martha hit a two-run homer to center in the fifth inning to help Curacao beat Japan, 5-4, in the international final. Louisiana earned its first championship game appearance, while denying Hawaii a chance to defend the title a team from Honolulu won last year. This Hawaii club is from Maui, while Louisiana — representing the Southwest region — is from River Ridge. Marshall Louque followed Ryder’s single with a two-run double off the wall in left, and Louisiana scored twice on passed balls to build a five-run lead. Reece Roussel broke the LLWS record for hits in the tournament with his 15th, a two-run single in the sixth. Louque then tripled to left, knocking in two more runs and giving Louisiana a 9-0 lead. This marks the first time two clubs from the elimination bracket have made the tournament final since the field was expanded to 16 teams in 2001 . . . A Little League team from Cuba will be making the trip to the Little League World Series no later than 2022 under an expanded format. The expansion is set for 2021, bringing the number of teams from 16 to 20. It also will add four teams to the Softball World Series, bringing that total to 12. Cuba, Panama, and Puerto Rico are set to gain direct entry to the Little League World Series on a rotating basis.

Major League Baseball

Sandoval to undergo elbow surgery

Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval will undergo season-ending Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow the first week of September, and he became emotional at the thought of not playing again for retiring San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy . . . Third baseman Jose Ramirez was removed from the Indians’ game against Kansas City in Cleveland in the first inning with a right wrist injury . . . The Milwaukee Brewers designated opening day starter Jhoulys Chacin for assignment. He had been on the injured list since late July due to a strained lat and was not expected to return to the active roster until mid-September.

Soccer

Salah lifts Liverpool over Arsenal

Mohamed Salah converted a penalty before scoring a sublime solo goal as host Liverpool beat Arsenal, 3-1, to open up a three-point gap at the top of the English Premier League . . . L ionel Messi was left out of Barcelona’s squad to face Real Betis in the Spanish league on Sunday. Messi returned to training this week after recovering from a right calf injury picked up in preseason but the Argentina star was not included in the list of players available for the team's home opener at Camp Nou Stadium.

Franks leads Florida over Miami

Miscellany

Feleipe Franks made up for three inexcusable turnovers by accounting for three touchdowns, doing just enough to help No. 8 Florida beat Miami, 24-20, in the opening game of the college football season in Orlando, Fla . . . Pat Maroon, who helped the St. Louis Blues beat the Bruins for the Stanley Cup, signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Maroon had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 26 playoff games. Maroon had 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 74 regular-season games with the Blues last season . . . The Boston Cannons lost to the Dallas Rattlers, 13-10, in Major League Lacrosse in Quincy . . . Sergey Kovalev knocked out Anthony Yarde in Chelyabinsk, Russia, to retain the WBO light heavyweight boxing title in his first defense since winning back the belt in February. Kovalev was rocked by heavy punches from the British challenger in the eighth round but Yarde tired, allowing Kovalev to floor him with a left jab in the 11th . . . Fourteen-year-old Alysa Liu successfully landed a quadruple lutz, widely considered the hardest jump in figure skating, during the US champion’s long program at the Aurora Games in Albany, N.Y. . . . Christopher Bell pulled away from the field on a restart with two laps to go, then held on to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis . . . Sprinter Christian Coleman faces a Sept. 4 hearing at which he’ll try to avoid a doping suspension after allegations he failed to provide authorities with his whereabouts so he could be tested for performance enhancers.