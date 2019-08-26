Larry Bird to present Bill Fitch at Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement

Larry Bird will present former Celtics coach Bill Fitch at this year’s Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony at Springfield Symphony Hall on Sept. 6.

Fitch coached the Celtics from 1979-83, leading them to the 1981 title. He coached in the NBA from 1970-98 with the Cavaliers, Celtics, Rockets, Nets, and Clippers, and won 944 games. He also coached at the collegiate level from 1956-70.