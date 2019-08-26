Jaylen Brown leads the way for Team USA vs. Canada

After suffering a stunning 98-94 setback to host Australia in Melbourne on Saturday, the US rebounded from its first loss in 78 games by outclassing Canada, 84-68, on Monday in a pre-World Cup exhibition in Sydney. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown had 19 points to lead the Americans, who outrebounded Canada, 55-37. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell added 12 points and four assists; Celtics guard Kemba Walker scored 12 points and Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds. ‘‘We have to speed up that learning curve,’’ Brown said, with less than a week to go before the Americans open World Cup play Sept. 1 against the Czech Republic in Shanghai. ‘‘We have a lot of room for growth. It’s going to be good when it comes together, the sky is the limit for this group.’’ Kyle Wiltjer had 21 points for Canada, and Orlando Magic forward Khem Birch had 13 points and six rebounds.

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to being game ready. With Cleveland’s season opener on Sept. 8 against Tennessee quickly approaching, Beckham, who has been slowed by a hip injury, returned to team drills during practice on Monday for the first time in nearly three weeks. Before Monday’s workout, the three-time Pro Bowler had not been on the field with quarterback Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and the rest of the starting offense since Aug. 6 . . . The Chiefs lost backup quarterback Chad Henne to a broken ankle that will require surgery and they quickly signed veteran Matt Moore to provide depth behind starter Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have two other quarterbacks on their roster in Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmur, but neither of the developmental prospects has distinguished himself during the preseason . . . The Broncos cut sixth-year defensive lineman Zach Kerr and 10th-year outside linebacker Dekoda Watson, freeing up about $3.5 million in salary cap space.

Advertisement

College football

Ex-team doctor sues Penn St.

Scott Lynch, a former Penn State team doctor, is suing the school, football coach James Franklin and athletic director Sandy Barbour, for $50,000 in damages, claiming he was ousted after complaining to school officials about being pressured to clear players to return from injuries.

Advertisement

. . . Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt suspended sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson following his arrest Saturday on a domestic assault charge after an argument with his girlfriend . . . New Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, who underwent back surgery Aug. 16 and developed an infection from complications, was not certain if he will be on the sidelines for his debut with the Flames against No. 22 Syracuse . . . Adrian Martinez, who put up the best numbers of any freshman quarterback last year, became the first sophomore in two decades to be voted a team captain at Nebraska . . . North Carolina named true freshman Sam Howell as its starting quarterback for Saturday’s opener against South Carolina in Charlotte . . . The Pac-12 will make a public statement this football season on certain potentially controversial officiating calls as part of the conference’s efforts to provide more transparency.

. . . Josh Jackson, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, was named Maryland’s starting quarterback in Saturday’s season opener against Howard . . . A University of Miami fan shoved the director of the University of Florida’s marching band to the ground after the Gators’ 24-20 win over the Hurricanes last Saturday night in Orlando. An Orlando police spokeswoman told news outlets a Miami fan began pushing her way through the Florida band as the group was making its way to buses outside the stadium following the game. Florida band director Jay Watkins tried to stop her when someone else grabbed him from behind, put him in a chokehold and threw him to the ground. Watkins was treated by paramedics, but declined to press charges.

Advertisement

Golf

Lewis, Pressel Solheim picks

Juli Inkster used her two Solheim Cup captain’s picks on Stacy Lewis and Morgan Pressel, wanting to add experience to an American team so young that eight of the 12 players have never competed in the tournament when it is away from home. The Solheim Cup is Sept. 13-15 at Gleneagles in Scotland, the course where Europe won the Ryder Cup five years ago. Shrewsbury’s Brittany Altomare and Rockland’s Megan Khang were among the 10 qualifiers who made the roster along with Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Jessica and Nelly Korda, Lizette Salas, Angel Yin, Marina Alex, and Annie Park.

NHL

McDavid expects to be ready

Oilers captain Connor McDavid said he’s ‘‘working towards’’ being ready for the start of training camp. The 22-year-old star center injured his left knee in April when he crashed into a post during Edmonton’s regular-season finale. X-rays were negative but a subsequent MRI found a small tear in the posterior cruciate ligament . . . Hurricanes prospect Stelio Mattheos, 20, will miss training camp while he fights testicular cancer, said general manager Don Waddell.

Miscellany

MLS extends Rooney’s ban

Major League Soccer suspended Wayne Rooney an additional match for a red card last week, meaning D.C. United’s captain will miss a trip to Montreal on Saturday . . . Olympic gold medalist Kyle Chalmers had a third heart operation in a bid to keep his preparations on track for the Tokyo Olympics . . . Vince Naimoli, the original owner of Tampa Bay Rays from 1995-2005, died nearly five years after being diagnosed with an uncommon brain disorder. He was 81 . . . Watertown field hockey coach Eileen Donahue will be inducted into the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January in Lake Mary, Fla.

Advertisement

. . . Sam Bennett won the third stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Fellow Irishman Nicolas Roche remained the overall leader ahead of Nairo QuintanaIt is the first time Ireland has had both the stage winner and overall leader at the Vuelta on the same day . . . Andy Murray cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Imran Sibille in the first round of a second-tier Challenger Tour tournament in Madrid