Lakers’ DeMarcus Cousins accused of violent threats

The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA are investigating a claim that center DeMarcus Cousins threatened violence against a former girlfriend. TMZ released an audio recording in which it says Cousins threatens to shoot Christy West , the mother of their 7-year-old child. The Lakers issued a statement Wednesday saying they "take this claim seriously." Cousins got married to another woman last weekend in Atlanta. Cousins signed with the Lakers last month as a free agent, but the veteran center then tore a knee ligament during a workout earlier this month. He could miss the entire season . . . Free agent guard and former Harvard standout Jeremy Lin signed a deal to play in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Beijing Shougang Ducks, the team announced on Tuesday.

The ATP is considering whether to punish Nick Kyrgios for a ‘‘major offense’’ after he called the men’s tennis tour ‘‘corrupt’’ because it fined him more than $100,000 for his behavior during a match last month. A tour spokesman issued a statement that said Gayle Bradshaw, the ATP’s executive vice president for rules and competition, would determine what to do about Kyrgios’s comments made at the US Open. About a half-hour after the tour’s statement, Kyrgios sent out a Tweet in an effort ‘‘to clarify my comment around the ATP being corrupt,’’ saying ‘‘it was not the correct choice of words’’ and explaining the ‘‘intention was to address what I see as double standards rather than corruption.’’

Hockey

Women’s union launches tour

The newly formed Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association announced a series of tournaments as part of their push for a single, economically sustainable professional league. The union also announced its members will play exhibition games against Boston College on Sept. 21 and against the Sharks alumni in San Jose on Sept. 22. The first stop of the so-called Dream Gap Tour is set for Toronto from Sept. 20-22, followed by additional events in Hudson, N.H., Oct. 4-6 and Chicago Oct 18-20.

Hunwick out for season

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Matt Hunwick is expected to miss this season due to a neck condition that bothered the 12-year veteran for much of last season. General manager Jason Botterill based Hunwick’s prognosis on offseason medical evaluations in making the announcement . . . The trial of youth coach Christopher Prew of Winthrop, charged with sexually abusing 10 boys, was delayed until May. The Salem News reported that the 32-year-old Prew was arrested in February 2018 after the mother of a 9-year-old boy went to Marblehead police to allege he had been touching her son inappropriately. Shortly after the first report, other boys came forward to authorities, including one in Newton and another in Quebec, Canada, to report alleged abuse by Prew. The judge gave no reason for the delay. Prew has pleaded not guilty and remains held without bail.

Soccer

US men add youth to roster

US men’s soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter is bringing in a trio of young players for exhibitions next month against Mexico and Uruguay, adding defenders Sergiño Dest and Miles Robinson to his player pool along with midfielder Paxton Pomykal. Dest and Pomykal were on the US team that reached the quarterfinals of this year’s Under-20 World Cup. Dest, an 18-year-old who is right-footed, has at times played left back with Dutch soccer club Ajax — a position where the Americans lack depth . . . For the first time since 2008, Major League Soccer’s championship game will air on ABC. The MLS Cup final will be shown on the network on Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. It also will air on Univision in Spanish. . . Host Atlanta United captured its third title in less than nine months, beating Minnesota United, 2-1, in the US Open Cup final Tuesday night.

Miscellany

Gardenhire wants to return

Ron Gardenhire would like to return next season as the Detroit Tigers’ manager, but he’ll understand whatever decision the organization makes about his future. Gardenhire is in his second season at the helm, and it was obvious when he took over that the team would be facing a significant rebuild. Detroit went 64-98 last year and is on pace to lose well over 100 games in 2019 . . . The Rhode Island town of Tiverton is asking a judge to quickly decide whether the state should have sought voter approval before legalizing and launching sports betting. Republican activist Daniel Harrop sued over sports betting in May. Harrop wants sports betting to stop, pending a statewide referendum. Rhode Island is the only New England state currently offering sports betting . . . Alabama middle linebacker Dylan Moses sustained a knee injury in practice on Tuesday that requires surgery. Coach Nick Saban said Moses is ‘‘out for an indefinite period of time.’’ Moses was likely the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s top defender after the loss of a number of standouts to the NFL . . . Tennessee received a major boost on each side of the line of scrimmage just in time for the start of the season Saturday. Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt announced that offensive tackle Trey Smith has gained medical clearance to play this year and that defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon received an NCAA waiver enabling the Michigan transfer to play for his new team immediately.