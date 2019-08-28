fb-pixel

Enes Kanter said he would ‘definitely’ choose Kemba Walker over Kyrie Irving

By Deyscha Smith Boston.com Staff,August 28, 2019, an hour ago
Enes Kanter, right, and Kemba Walker, left were introduced to the media in July. They posed with Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.
What’s one reason Enes Kanter chose to come to Boston? Kemba Walker.

The Celtics center appeared on FS1’s First Things First on Wednesday morning, and talked about a surprise phone call he got from Walker, via Danny Ainge’s cell phone, as soon as NBA Free Agency opened up in June. Walker told him how much the team wanted him to come to Boston and how it great it would be if they joined forces.

Kanter, who was already interested in the Celtics franchise, the fans, playing in the TD Garden, and hanging out with the Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, was convinced.

“He was in my draft class, I watched him [for] years and years,” Kanter said about Walker. “I know how good of a leader he is, how good of a player he is on and off the court. So I’m like, ‘I think it could be very special. He definitely was one of the biggest reasons.’”

Kanter then went on to say that Walker replacing Kyrie Irving was a good move for the team’s morale. He said that he could feel the Celtics’ “negative energy” when he played against them last season.

Kanter believes that Walker will bring the leadership the team needs, and would chose him over Irving.

“Kemba is a really good leader,” he said. “I’ll definitely pick Kemba any day over Kyrie.”

