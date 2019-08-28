Enes Kanter said he would ‘definitely’ choose Kemba Walker over Kyrie Irving

The Celtics center appeared on FS1’s First Things First on Wednesday morning, and talked about a surprise phone call he got from Walker, via Danny Ainge’s cell phone, as soon as NBA Free Agency opened up in June. Walker told him how much the team wanted him to come to Boston and how it great it would be if they joined forces.

Enes Kanter, right, and Kemba Walker, left were introduced to the media in July. They posed with Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

Kanter, who was already interested in the Celtics franchise, the fans, playing in the TD Garden, and hanging out with the Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, was convinced.

Advertisement

Reasons why @EnesKanter chose the @celtics:



Kemba Walker

Celtics fans

TD Garden

and of course Mark and Donnie Wahlberg 🍀 pic.twitter.com/CuBtQQAvla — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 28, 2019

“He was in my draft class, I watched him [for] years and years,” Kanter said about Walker. “I know how good of a leader he is, how good of a player he is on and off the court. So I’m like, ‘I think it could be very special. He definitely was one of the biggest reasons.’”

Kanter then went on to say that Walker replacing Kyrie Irving was a good move for the team’s morale. He said that he could feel the Celtics’ “negative energy” when he played against them last season.

"Kyrie's definitely one of the best point guards. When I was with Portland & we played the Celtics [in Boston] I could feel the chemistry wasn't there. There was like a negative energy. ... Kemba is a really good leader. I'll definitely pick Kemba any day over Kyrie."—@EnesKanter pic.twitter.com/W9oVky5KmV — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 28, 2019

Kanter believes that Walker will bring the leadership the team needs, and would chose him over Irving.

“Kemba is a really good leader,” he said. “I’ll definitely pick Kemba any day over Kyrie.”

Deyscha Smith can be reached at deyscha.smith@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @deyschasmith.