Jayson Tatum sprains an ankle in Team USA’s win

Celtics coach Brad Stevens, who was attending an event at Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning, said that Tatum texted him soon after the injury and was not concerned about the severity of it.

According to USA Basketball, Tatum was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle and will be reevaluated Wednesday.

Team USA escaped its FIBA World Cup game against Turkey with a 93-92 overtime win in Shanghai Tuesday, but the Celtics’ main concern is the health of forward Jayson Tatum, who left the game in the final seconds with an ankle injury.

With Team USA trailing by a point, Tatum grabbed a rebound after a missed free throw by Cedi Osman, hurried upcourt, and found Khris Middleton, who was fouled as he attempted a layup with two seconds left. But as Tatum landed after making the pass, he rolled his left ankle. He was helped off the court.

Although Tatum was not seen again on the television broadcast, an announcer later said he was in the tunnel area walking under his own power.

Team USA will face Japan Thursday.

Tatum had a chance to end the game in regulation when he was fouled on a 3-pointer with Team USA trailing by 2 points with 0.1 seconds left. But he made just two of the three free throw attempts, sending the game to overtime.

Celtics guard Kemba Walker had 14 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds to lead Team USA, and Tatum finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, but missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

Marcus Smart had 5 points in 11 minutes, and Jaylen Brown had just 1 point and 1 rebound in six minutes.

