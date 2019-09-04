Puerto Rico advances to second round of basketball World Cup

Mark Thomsen , an attorney for Bucks guard Sterling Brown , said Wednesday that Milwaukee’s $400,000 offer to settle Brown’s lawsuit against the city over his arrest last year is insufficient because it doesn’t include an admission of guilt. Thomsen said that any settlement would have to include such an admission. The city’s Common Council gave Brown 14 days to accept or decline the offer. Brown contends in his lawsuit that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is black when they confronted him for parking illegally in a handicapped-accessible spot in January 2018. He was talking with officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.

Puerto Rico, which couldn’t even begin qualifying for this World Cup at home two years ago, forced to move its opening game to Florida because of the damage that Hurricane Maria inflicted on the island, clinched the final second-round spot out of Group C when Gary Browne’s 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left capped a 15-4 to finish off a 67-64 victory over Tunisia in Guangzhou, China. Marc Gasol (16 points) and Spain (3-0) finished on a 16-3 run to rally past Iran (0-3) in the other Group C game . . . In Group A at Beijing, Heissler Guillent had 15 points as Venezuela (2-1) eliminated host China (1-2) from second-round contention with a 72-59 win, and earned itself a second-round berth, while Adam Waczynski (16 points) and Poland (3-0) cruised to an 80-63 win over Ivory Coast (0-3) . . . In Group B at Wuhan, Facundo Campazzo (21 points) hit a floater with 28.4 seconds to help give Argentina (3-0) a 69-61 win over Russia (2-1), while Michael Eric scored 17 points and Ike Diogu 16 as Nigeria (1-2) routed South Korea (0-3), 108-66 . . . In Group D at Foshan, Valdelicio Joaquim scored 20 points and Angola (1-2) held on to beat the Philippines (0-3) in overtime, 84-81, after blowing a 12-point lead down the stretch in regulation, while Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 31 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead Serbia (3-0) past Italy (2-1), 92-77.

TRACK AND FIELD

Watchdog group won’t file appeal in Coleman case

The Athletics Integrity Unit won’t appeal a decision to clear American sprinter Christian Coleman of a rule violation. The AIU says it agrees Coleman shouldn’t face a ban for missed tests because of a technicality which led the United States Anti-Doping Agency to drop its case against him last week. Coleman is the reigning US champion in the 100 meters and a favorite to win gold at the upcoming world championships. AIU chairman David Howman says he is following Worlsd Anti-Doping Agency guidance about how to date Coleman’s ‘‘whereabouts failures.’’ Athletes can only be punished for racking up three failures in a 12-month period, and WADA said one should be backdated to fall outside that period.

NHL

Coyotes give Keller 8-year extension

Arizona locked up forward Clayton Keller through 2027-28, signing him to an eight-year extension worth an average of $7.15 million yearly. Keller, 21, led the Coyotes in scoring last year with 14 goals and 33 assists . . . Forward Adrian Kempe agreed to a three-year, $6 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Kings. He had 12 goals and 16 assists last year.

COLLEGES

BC’s Tabbs to miss basketball season

Boston College sophomore guard Wynston Tabbs will undergo surgery later this month on his left knee and will miss the 2019-20 men’s basketball season. Tabbs appeared in 15 games as a freshman, averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists . . . According to reports, Notre Dame junior running back Jafar Armstrong will be sidelined at least a month with a groin/abdominal injury sustained Monday at Louisville . . . . . . The NCAA upheld sanctions against BYU's men’s basketball program, which was forced to vacate 47 wins from 2015-17 as a result of an improper-benefits case involving former player Nick Emery.

MISCELLANY

Police find body of Spanish Olympian

Spanish police found the body of former ski racer and Olympic medalist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa, 56, in a mountainous area near Madrid, after days of searching for Spain's first female Winter Olympics medalist. She won a bronze in 1992 at Albertville, France . . . Two-time Olympic champion Marcel Hirscher, the first Alpine skier to win eight overall World Cup titles, is retiring after 12 seasons. The 30-year-old Austrian won Olympic gold in giant slalom and Alpine combined in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2018 . . . Spanish cyclist Mikel Iturria won the 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, holding on after breaking away with about 15 miles left in the 112-mile ride from Saint-Palais to Urdax in Spain's Basque Country. Overall leader Primoz Roglic remained 1 minute, 52 seconds in front of Alejandro Valverde . . . . . . The Washington Nationals purchased the contract of righthanded pitcher Aaron Barrett from Double A Harrisburg, completing the reliever's comeback from Tommy John surgery in 2015 and a fractured right arm in 2016. Barrett did not pitch in the minors in 2016 or 2017, then made 20 appearance for Class A Auburn last year.