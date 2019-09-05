Celtics add former Xavier standout Kaiser Gates

The 6-foot-8-inch former Xavier standout is expected to have a chance to claim Boston’s final open roster spot, although he will have plenty of competition, including Tremont Waters, Tacko Fall, and Javonte Green.

The Celtics agreed to a partially guaranteed contract with forward Kaiser Gates, a league source confirmed Thursday.

Kaiser Gates (right) went undrafted out of Xavier.

Gates went undrafted in 2018 and spent last season with Chicago’s G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. He averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds, making 37.5 percent of his 3-pointers on 7.3 attempts.

The Celtics are expected to open training camp on Oct. 1.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.