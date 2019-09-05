Celtics add former Xavier standout Kaiser Gates
The Celtics agreed to a partially guaranteed contract with forward Kaiser Gates, a league source confirmed Thursday.
The 6-foot-8-inch former Xavier standout is expected to have a chance to claim Boston’s final open roster spot, although he will have plenty of competition, including Tremont Waters, Tacko Fall, and Javonte Green.
Gates went undrafted in 2018 and spent last season with Chicago’s G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. He averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds, making 37.5 percent of his 3-pointers on 7.3 attempts.
The Celtics are expected to open training camp on Oct. 1.
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.
Advertisement