Here’s what Celtics rookie Grant Williams said about covering Gordon Hayward

He said it has been helpful to have coaches, teammates and the training facility this accessible, but Hayward’s presence is having an impact on others, too. Williams said it has been challenging to battle Hayward in these summer workouts, and he thinks the benefits have been obvious.

They often have been joined by the team’s coaches, as well as some veterans, such as former All-Star Gordon Hayward. Hayward’s decision to train in Boston rather than going to his summer home in San Diego has been well documented.

Rookies Grant Williams, Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall have spent much of the summer in Boston, working out together and trying to get a crash course on what awaits them with the Celtics.

“Guarding Gordon every day and seeing how much work he puts in his craft makes me very fortunate, because I not only get to learn from him, but I also get to say, ‘Man, how did he make that?’ ” Williams said Friday during an appearance at the Celtics’ service day at Trotter Middle School in Dorchester. “He’s beaten me a couple times, and he beat me the one time we played one-on-one, so my whole goal is by the time I get done hopefully in the next month, be able to say I can guard Gordon and I can also beat him one-on-one.”

Williams, the 22nd overall pick of last June’s draft, said that in college, he sometimes played defense conservatively, relying on his physical advantages to clean up lost plays. He knows that will not be an option in the NBA, however, and the chance to rev up defensive pressure against a player like Hayward is already giving him a good idea of what’s to come.

Although Williams has yet to play in an NBA game, he has watched Hayward from afar for several years. He watched him when he was an All-Star with the Jazz, and he watched as he tried to regain his form last year after missing the previous season with an ankle injury.

Williams does not have an up-close reference point, but he said that from what he has seen this summer, Hayward’s aggressiveness “is back.”

“He still has that same talent,” Williams said. “It was more so I think just about getting the mind-set back and getting used to playing again, having an 82-game season after not playing for a whole year is difficult. So I feel like he’ll be more prepared. I feel like he’s going to be a guy who leads and also gives a lot for this team, [along with] the young guys. You have guys like Jayson [Tatum], [Jaylen Brown], Marcus [Smart] and those guys coming back. So it’s just going to be an exciting opportunity.”

In addition to boosting his defensive intensity, Williams has spent much of this summer working on his 3-point shot. During his three seasons at Tennessee he took an average of just one 3-pointer per game, making 29.1 percent of them.

Now, he is adjusting to the deeper line as well as the increased urgency at this level for forwards to be able to step out and drain those shots. He said the distance has not really been an issue, but he is working to become more comfortable taking threes while in motion.

“You’re used to shooting it spotting up and being a guy that is good on pick-and-pop situations, but being a guy that runs the court and then getting a shot off is going to be different because you’ve never really been asked to do that,” Williams said. “You’ve never really been asked to run to the wing and shoot a 3 rather than run straight to set a screen or go to the post. Having that adjustment has probably been the biggest thing, and I feel like I’m doing a good job of getting better every day. And it’s something that I try and work on every day so I can [do that] in the games.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.