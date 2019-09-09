He did not play Monday when the US (5-0) closed World Cup second-round action with a win over Brazil . It is unclear whether Tatum will be ready for a quarterfinal against France Wednesday.

SHENZHEN, China — Jayson Tatum returned to practice with the US men’s basketball team Monday, less than a week after he sprained his left ankle.

Jayson Tatum has averaged 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 24.5 minutes in two games for the US.

‘‘I hope I can play,’’ Tatum said. ‘‘There’s no timetable or anything. I'm just trying to get back right.’’

Tatum said he went through the entire US shootaround practice in advance of the Brazil game, able to run and cut without difficulty.

‘‘Felt good,’’ Tatum said.

The Celtics forward sprained the ankle in the final seconds of overtime in last week’s 93-92 win over Turkey. He was hurt when he set up Khris Middleton for what became the winning free throws. Tatum had made two of three free throws with one-tenth of a second left in regulation, forcing overtime.

Tatum started the first two games of the tournament, averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 24.5 minutes.

‘‘When it first happened, I was upset,’’ Tatum said. ‘‘I didn’t want to miss any games. But it’s nothing significant.’’

US coach Gregg Popovich did not have an update on when Tatum could return to games, though seeing him on the floor Monday was a good sign.

‘‘It’s encouraging,’’ Popovich said.