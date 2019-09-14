For USA Basketball, summer ended Saturday with an 87-74 win over Poland in the seventh-place game at the World Cup in Beijing, the lowest finish ever by a US team in a major international tournament. Donovan Mitchell finished with 16 points and 10 assists, Joe Harris scored 14, and the US team wrapped up its stay in China with a 6-2 record. ‘‘If you don’t win, some people will play the blame game,’’ US coach Gregg Popovich said. ‘‘There’s no blame to be placed anywhere. They play the shame game, like we should be ashamed because we didn’t win a gold medal? That’s a ridiculous attitude. It’s immature. It’s arrogant. And it shows that whoever thinks that doesn’t respect all the other teams in the world and doesn’t respect that these guys did the best they could.’’ Khris Middleton had 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists for the Americans. Derrick White scored 12 and Harrison Barnes added 10 for the US team, which led by 17 at the half but had to stave off a Poland rally in the final minutes. Kemba Walker (neck) didn’t play, joining Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum (left ankle) and Marcus Smart (left hand) on the US injured list . . . NBA teams could be fined up to $10 million for tampering and up to $6 million for entering into unauthorized agreements with players, a person with knowledge of the league’s plans told the Associated Press. Other maximum-fine levels could be raised significantly as well, provided the league’s board of governors approves the measures Sept. 20.

The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jared Spurgeon to a $53.025 million, seven-year extension that will begin next season and go through the 2026-27 season. The deal carries an annual value of $7.575 million. The 29-year-old Spurgeon set career highs last season of 14 goals, 29 assists, 152 shots on goal, 91 hits, and 82 games played. He led the Wild with 145 blocked shots and was second behind Ryan Suter in time on ice with an average of 24:09 per game . . . Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov was suspended without pay for three regular-season games by the NHL for ‘‘inappropriate conduct,’’ less than a month after he was banned from playing for Russia for four years because of a positive test for cocaine. The NHL announced its punishment Saturday, saying it followed a meeting in New York on Monday with commissioner Gary Bettman, Kuznetsov, and union representatives. The league did not elaborate on its decision. Kuznetsov will not appeal.

NFL

Jets’ Mosley sidelined

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (pulled groin) and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (sprained ankle) have been ruled out for their game Monday night against the Cleveland Browns . . . Browns starting safety Damarious Randall will miss the game with a concussion . . . The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip injury) and receiver Marqise Lee (knee injury) at Houston on Sunday. Lee played 12 snaps last week. Second-year pro Tre Herndon is expected to replace Bouye and make his first career start.

Auto racing

Bowyer takes surprise pole

Stewart-Haas Racing surged into the opening race of NASCAR’s playoffs with a Clint Bowyer-led sweep of the front two rows at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing, meanwhile, struggled across the board in its preparation for Sunday’s opening playoff race. While SHR put its four Fords in the top four slots, the Gibbs Toyotas qualified in the middle of the pack with Erik Jones the slowest of the 16 playoff drivers. . . Tyler Reddick stretched his final tank of fuel to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and wrap up the regular-season championship.

Micellany

NWSL bans fan for racist taunts

A person who directed racist taunts at Portland Thorns’ goalkeeper Adrianna Franch was banned from attending National Women’s Soccer League games. A fan at the Sept. 6 game between the Thorns and Utah Royals in Salt Lake City first called attention to the unidentified person on Twitter. The tweet was later deleted, but both the Thorns and Royals, as well as the league, investigated the incident. The NWSL issued a statement saying the person was identified. In addition to being banned from NWSL matches, the person — who was not identified publicly by the league — was also banned from attending events at Rio Tinto Stadium . . . In MLS, Gyasi Zardes and Luis Diaz scored and the Columbus Crew secured a 3-1 win over Atlanta United. Atlanta’s Josef Martinez scored for the 14th straight game, extending his MLS record . . . Injuries to Lionel Messi and Barcelona’s other top attacking players gave an unknown 16-year-old from Guinea-Bissau the rarest of chances to bring a stunned Camp Nou crowd to its feet. Ansu Fati became the youngest player to score in Barcelona’s stadium when he made his first start for the defending champion. After his second-minute opener, Fati also set up a quick second goal as the hosts routed Valencia, 5-2 . . . Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova and seventh-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic advanced to the final of Zhengzhou Open tennis tournament in China with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ajla Tomljanovic . . . Primoz Roglic is poised to win his first Grand Tour after protecting his comfortable lead of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race on a rainy and mountainous penultimate stage. Roglic had little trouble responding to the attacks by his rivals over the 118-mile ride with five categorized climbs from Arenas de San Pedro to a summit finish at Plataforma de los Gredos in the mountains west of Madrid.