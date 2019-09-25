The Celtics last week agreed to a deal with former Heat forward Yante Maten , seemingly putting Boston’s training camp roster at the maximum of 20 players prior to the Brown signing. But Maten has not been signed yet, and according to a league source, the Celtics are expected to do some maneuvering during camp that allows them to have Brown and Maten on the roster at various points.

The Celtics have signed former Auburn guard Bryce Brown to a training camp deal, according to a league source. Brown also referenced the signing on Twitter after his agent, Austin Walton, congratulated him on the contract.

By having a player on the camp roster, even for just a short time, the Celtics can later designate him as a G League affiliate players with the Maine Red Claws.

The Celtics can carry 15 players on their active roster, and they have signed rookies Tremont Waters and Max Strus to two-way contracts, which allow players to be called up to the Celtics from Maine for as many as 45 days. That leaves Boston with just three extra camp spots, but teams can designate up to four G League affiliate players as long as they were on the training camp roster at some point. So the Celtics will be a bit creative with players like Brown and Maten as they try to maximize their affiliate spots.

Affiliate players are allocated to an NBA team’s G League partner as long as they decide to sign a G League deal. But they remain NBA free agents during that time, so other teams could swoop in and sign them.

The 7-foot-7 center Tacko Fall and former Xavier forward Kaiser Gates could also become affiliate players, but all the players in camp who are not on fully guaranteed deals will be making their cases for the team’s final roster spot. And there could still be some reshuffling. For example, if Waters shines and nabs the last opening, the Celtics would then have a two-way contract void to fill.

Brown averaged 15.9 points per game and made 41 percent of his 3-pointers for Auburn last season, guiding the Tigers to the Final Four, where they lost to Virginia, the eventual national champion, 63-62.

Celtics training camp begins on Tuesday.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.