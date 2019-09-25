Kyrie Irving sustained a left side facial fracture after being elbowed during a pickup game, and the Brooklyn Nets said Wednesday the All-Star point guard is listed as day to day. Irving was hurt Tuesday in one of the final workouts before the team opens training camp. Brooklyn opens training camp on Saturday. Irving was signed in July after two seasons with the Celtics. He has had to wear a mask previously during games to protect a facial fracture, including early in the 2017-18 season after he was elbowed by former teammate Aron Baynes .

Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise hired former US Olympic team captain Cammi Granato as a pro scout. Granato, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010, is one of a handful of women working on the hockey operations side of an NHL franchise and she is the only female pro scout currently in the league . . . The Calgary Flames signed forward Matthew Tkachuk to a three-year, $21 million deal . . . Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky likely will miss the start of the season with a wrist injury. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Dubinsky is out indefinitely.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez was ordered held without bond following his arrest on multiple felony charges including sexual assault of a minor. Vázquez was taken into custody last week by Pennsylvania State Police on an arrest warrant from Florida stemming from illicit electronic communication with an underage girl. State police say he told investigators he attempted to have sex with the girl during a meeting at her house in Florida in 2017 . . . The Atlanta Braves shut down All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. until the playoffs start in October after he left the series opener Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals after the second inning with tightness in his left hip. The Braves have already clinched the NL East . . . Minnesota Twins reliever Sam Dyson had surgery on his shoulder, ending the righthander’s season. Dyson had the capsule repair operation Tuesday in California. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the timeline isn’t firm, but it could be a year before Dyson can pitch in a game again . . . St. Louis Cardinals starter Michael Wacha left Wednesday’s game with right shoulder tightness in the bottom of the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi will be sidelined because of a muscle injury picked up in the first half against Villarreal in a Spanish league match on Tuesday. The club said Messi has a left abductor injury but did not give a timeline for his recovery . . . Roush Fenway Racing is replacing veteran driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. with Chris Buescher next season . . . Sebastian Coe was re-elected to lead track and field’s governing body for another four years at the IAAF congress in Doha, Qatar . . . Olympic judo champion Rafaela Silva of Brazil was stripped of her Pan American Games gold medal after failing a doping test . . . Former college football player Wendell Brown returned home to Detriot after spending three years in prison in China for allegedly assaulting a man during a bar fight in September 2016. Brown, who played for Ball State University in Indiana, was teaching English and coaching American football in southwestern China when he was arrested and charged with intentional assault. Brown denied hitting the man and said he was defending himself after being attacked. Brown was the only person prosecuted.