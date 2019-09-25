Whoa. Hold the phone. Stop the presses. I was 23. I had not seen an exhibition game. I had not met Tom Heinsohn, the new coach. I had never covered any kind of beat. This was all happening because Bob Sales, who had been covering the team with distinction for several years, had become frustrated in his desire to be a columnist and had decided to head to the serious news side. There was no ready heir apparent on the staff for the Celtics job, and I guess they figured, “Well, the kid likes basketball. Let’s see what he can do.”

And then he dropped the bombshell, and here I quote verbatim: “By the way, you’re covering the Celtics opener Friday night.”

I was an office boy sitting at a desk minding my own business on that October afternoon when Morning Globe sports editor Fran Rosa sauntered over and said (here I paraphrase), “You probably think we’ve forgotten all about you, but things are happening and you’re going to be on the staff.”

The year was 1969. Yup, 50 years ago.

The idea of the NBA ever becoming an international conglomerate was laughable. Twenty-three years after its creation, the NBA was very much a mom-and-pop grocery store of a league. The entire league office consisted of eight people, three of whom were secretaries.

I’m sure it did view itself as being a league on the move, having added four new teams in the previous three years. But scheduling was still problematic. Few teams had first call on their home arenas, the Celtics included, and the need for neutral sites was acute. The 1969-70 schedule included 19 neutral-site games, featuring such locales as Hershey, Pa. (site of Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game seven years earlier), Las Cruces, N.M.; Auburn, Ala.; and Eugene, Ore.

Then came the doubleheaders, a longtime feature of the league. I had been in attendance the night Wilt set a still-standing record of 22 missed free throws in the first game of a Boston Garden doubleheader against the expansion Seattle SuperSonics. He still managed 52 points, thanks to 22 field goals. Anyway, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore were among the cities with doubleheaders.

The top ticket price was, naturally, in New York. That would be $7. The rest of the league topped out at $6.

It was a very different game. Three-pointers? You kidding? The 3-point shot was regarded as an ABA gimmick, nothing more. The league had these quite tall guys known as “centers,” who stayed close to the basket and often took something known as a “hook shot.”

I know, I know. It sounds crazy.

There was a 7-foot-2-inch rookie named Lew Alcindor — he would later change his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — whose speciality was this “hook shot,” which he could make from amazing distances. He played until 1989, and when he retired, the rumor is he took this “hook shot” and locked it in a closet somewhere.

These “centers” ruled. Starting in 1960 (Wilt) and lasting until 1980 (Kareem), a “center” was MVP every year but 1964, when Oscar Robertson broke through.

There were no “analytics.” The idea for every team was to get up a minimum of 100 shots a game.

The players were all American-born. The first European-bred player wouldn’t come until 1985, when Phoenix signed Bulgarian Georgi Glouchkov. Last season there were 108 international players, representing 43 countries or possessions.

Referees had personalities. You had Richie Powers, who worked a game like a cop walking the beat, and who once really did say, “Nobody’s going to fight in my game.” You had Mendy Rudolph, who handled the game like the head waiter at the Copa. And you had Earl Strom, the Judge Roy Bean of officials. Every team wanted Earl on the road.

Today the referees are indistinguishable robots, and people seem to think this is a good idea.

The Celtics team was going to play without Bill Russell for the first time since 1955 and without Sam Jones for the first time since 1957. They would finish 34-48. Vaunted Sixth Man John Havlicek established himself as the league’s best all-around player, leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists while defending both forwards and guards tenaciously.

Howie McHugh was the first Celtics PR man in 1946, and he was still on the job. His press releases were a howl. Road games were played on either “Enemy Elm” or “Hostile Hickory.” A pugnacious sort, Howie had been known to get a technical foul every now and then.

Garden public address announcer Weldon Haire was sent from some Boston Central Casting agency. I can still hear him identifying the 76er and Laker guard as “Occhie Clock.” That would be “Archie Clark” to you and me.

The venerable John Kiley was the organist for the Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins. A timeout would come and he might break into “Mexican Hat Dance” to rouse the crowd. Ah, those were the days.

The Celtics practiced where they could, which sometimes included the Cambridge Y, where someone would have to feed the meters on Mass. Ave. Now they have the astonishing Auerbach Center, the Taj Mahal of practice facilities.

On road trips, the players were granted the courtesy of parking at the Logan Hilton, where they could take the van over and avoid the $5 daily parking charge in the garage.

Players smoked in the locker room. Yup, they sure did.

The Globe did not send me on the road full-time until the following year. Not all road games were televised, so often I wrote road games by listening to Johnny Most on WBZ. Need I tell you how precarious that was? And I also had to write something for the Evening Globe. Heinsohn would call in after the game. Swear to God. How do you like that, Adam Himmelsbach?

I entered into all this as far more of a college fan than a pro basketball fan. I quickly learned that college basketball at its artistic best was high-grade hamburger, as compared with the NBA’s sirloin steak.

The fact is that, then and now, in each NBA season there are a minimum of a hundred games that, if placed in a college venue with the bands, cheerleaders, and atmospheric buzz, people would walk out and say, “That’s the greatest game I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The Knicks would win the title that season, but Game 7 against the Lakers was blacked out in New York. No streaming, either.

We’re about to start a new NBA season. If you see a “hook shot,” let me know. Even better, send me the video.

Bob Ryan’s column appears regularly in the Globe. He can be reached at ryan@globe.com.