It seemed the Celtics and Irving were set to be locked into a partnership for years to come. Irving even filmed a commercial in TD Garden with his father in which he alluded to having his number hanging from the rafters someday.

NEW YORK — Last October, Kyrie Irving took a microphone during a fan appreciation event at TD Garden, stood near midcourt, and told a group of season-ticket holders that he intended to re-sign with the Celtics at season’s end. He had watched the team soar to the brink of the NBA Finals without him, and he was healthy again, away from what he viewed as a toxic environment in Cleveland, and he saw no reason to go anywhere else.

Of course, everything changed after that, with the Celtics stumbling out of the playoffs in the second round following a season of frustration. Irving ultimately decided to sign with the Nets, and on Friday, making his first public comments since Game 5 of the conference semifinals against the Bucks, he expanded on his change of heart.

He said that at that moment last October, it felt “incredible” in Boston.

“Boston crowd was immense,” Irving said. “It was crazy. They loved me in Boston, I loved the Boston fans. Then, two weeks later, things just got really, really rocky for me.”

Irving was referring to the death of his grandfather. He missed Boston’s game against the Jazz in early November to attend the memorial service.

“After he passed, basketball was the last thing on my mind,” Irving said. “A lot of basketball and the joy I had from it was sucked away from me.

“There was a facial expression that I carried around with me throughout the year. Didn’t allow anyone to get close to me in that instance, and it really bothered me. I didn’t take the necessary steps to get counseling or get therapy or anything to deal with someone that close to me dying. I’ve never dealt with anything like that.

“So, for me, I responded in ways that are uncharacteristic and, like I said, I had to acknowledge that fact. And I had to acknowledge that fact to the organization first.”

Irving said he had also communicated to Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge that he planned to come back. But as the season progressed, the death of his grandfather made him reevaluate his priorities.

“It started becoming more and more clear that my relationship within my home life has way higher precedence than the organization or anyone,” Irving said, “and I barely got a chance to talk to my grandfather before he passed, from playing basketball.

“So you tell me if you would want to go to work every single day knowing that you just lost somebody close to you doing a job every single day that everyone from the outside or anyone internally is protecting you for. Like, ‘Hey, just keep being a basketball player.’

“So, throughout that year, just became rocky and a lot of the battles that I thought I could battle through from the team environment, I just wasn’t ready for.”

Kyrie Irving said he didn’t handle his situation well last season. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

Irving acknowledged that he did not handle his situation well within the team. He said he could have done more.

“I failed [my teammates] in a sense that I didn’t give them everything that I could have during that season, especially with the amount of pieces that we had,” Irving said. “My relationships with them personally were great, but in terms of me being a leader in that environment and bringing everyone together, I failed.

“For me, it’s like just a huge learning experience just to slow down and acknowledge that I’m human in all this.”

