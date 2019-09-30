And to be fair, while that seemed like an increasingly laughable notion as the season progressed, it did not seem all that out of place then. Boston had just come within a game of reaching the Finals, and it had done so without both Irving and former All-Star Gordon Hayward.

CANTON — One year ago, Kyrie Irving sat in front of a microphone at Celtics media day and said how he believed Boston could defeat the Warriors if the teams met for the NBA title.

Irving is gone now, of course. He had his introductory news conference with the Nets on Friday, once again talking about new hopes and beginnings. When he departed Boston, he left some destruction in his wake, and the franchise was noticeably humbled.

These Celtics are still quite talented and could still be among the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but the tone at this media day Monday was considerably more muted. When Jayson Tatum was asked about his own expectations, he said that he wanted to just keep them to himself this year.

Jaylen Brown said there are no expectations this time around, perhaps snipping a burden before it can even sprout.

“I think my mantra for myself and my teammates is just to come out and hoop,” Brown said. “Come out and play basketball every single day and see where that takes us.”

Brown and Tatum have seen plenty of highs and lows over the last two seasons. They know what it is like to defy expectations and to be walloped by them. But for the man who will be most heavily tasked with helping Boston re-emerge as a power, the clutter of the past holds no relevance.

On Monday, Kemba Walker, the All-Star who was signed to a maximum-salary four-year contract to replace Irving, was just focused on keeping things simple. He did not talk about Game 7 of the Finals, and that was probably for the best.

“Just some veteran leadership, some enthusiasm, some positive energy,” Walker said about what he brings to the team. “And that’s what I’m here for. I’m just trying to be myself.

“I think I’m pretty easy to get along with, so I think that transition, guys being able to like me, stuff like that will make the transition easier. So I’m looking forward to being a part of this organization and giving it 100 percent.”

Although Walker, who has played in just 11 playoff games during the first eight years of his career, made no grand proclamations or predictions, he also made it clear that this year will not just be punted away, either.

This summer Walker played for the United States in the FIBA World Cup. Even though the team stumbled to a seventh-place finish, Walker said it was a valuable experience. He said he learned plenty about sacrifice when surrounded by so many talented players. Before he finished that thought Monday, he shifted the teaching point to these Celtics.

“I think that’s something that we’ll bring here,” he said. “Guys have to make sacrifices. You have to sometimes be uncomfortable. You have to adjust sometimes to help your team win. You have to take on different roles that you might not like to. So there is something that we can bring here.”

Last season, when the Celtics roster was even more talented than this one, sacrificing sometimes turned into an issue. The distribution of playing time figures to be a bit more top-heavy this year, but Walker will be one of the stars tasked with ensuring that everyone stays on the same path.

As the year progresses, the comparisons with Irving will be inevitable. People will be watching Walker to see how he reacts when things go sideways, or when a teammate fails to deliver him a pass for the winning shot. And since the two stars are now in the same division and play the same position, they will face off often.

But when Walker was asked about Irving on Monday, he mostly shrugged and turned the conversation back to this team, back to where he clearly believes it belongs.

“As far as expectations, I’m sure there will be expectations of the organization,” he said. “I wouldn’t say [it’s] much about Kyrie. I think just because of the organization. We have a really good team. So there should be expectations and I’m very excited about that. That’s something that I haven’t had much throughout my career. So I’m looking forward to trying my best to meet the challenge.”

