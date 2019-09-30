It was a disaster. A team projected to reach the NBA Finals with little resistance was trounced in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks, losing each of the four games in more embarrassing and exposing fashion. All the players admitted there was a problem. A team that was so talented could never mesh off the court. They just didn’t like each other that much and nobody — from Brad Stevens to Irving to Jayson Tatum to Gordon Hayward — walked away unscathed and unblamed.

CANTON — As much as it’s over, the Celtics can’t ignore that last season happened: Kyrie Irving is in Brooklyn filling reporter’s notebooks with his myriad of philosophies; Marcus Morris got his desired money in New York; Terry Rozier is the new face of the franchise in Charlotte.

Advertisement

October is here. The page is being turned. Celtics players walked into the makeshift interview room at High Output Studios with fresh minds and attitudes. It’s a new season. The expectations have lessened. The Celtics aren’t the favorites in the Eastern Conference. They aren’t even favorites in the Atlantic Division. They are a bunch of guys hoping that last year was an aberration, hoping that the work ethic of Kemba Walker, personality of Enes Kanter, and youthful exuberance of their rookies can help change what had become a soured and decaying culture.

The Celtics can talk next year all they want. But they have to acknowledge that last year happened, and learn from the mistakes made by everybody — from president of basketball operations Danny Ainge all the way down to the equipment manager.

“I think you learn that nothing’s going to be given to you in this league,” Hayward said. “I think a lot of people just kind of handed us a trip to the Finals and thought we were going to talk our way to the Eastern Conference Finals and obviously not the case and didn’t happen. There’s a lot more to basketball than just looking at who’s on the team.”

Advertisement

In other words, Ainge made a costly error by loading his roster with talent and assuming the players were capable themselves of making it all work. Stevens made the mistake of allowing the players to police themselves while the veterans were so consumed with their personal agendas they lost sight of the team goal.

Hayward is a year removed from his catastrophic leg injury and spent last season trying to regain his confidence and polish his game. He was in no position to be a leader because he couldn’t lead by example. That will be different this year. Hayward knows he has talked enough about feeling comfortable and flourishing in workouts that have a fraction of the intensity and pressure of real games, but he is in a better position to serve as a mentor.

Gordon Hayward was in the spotlight on Monday. Elis Amendola/AP/Associated Press

Believe it or not, Hayward could opt out of his contract and become a free agent next summer, so he could be playing for his legacy with Boston and his long-term future. He mentioned during his session with the media that he is the most experienced player on the team. Yep, he entered the league one year before Kemba Walker. At 29, Hayward is the grizzled old man of this group.

“Individually, each of us kind of probably had a lot to think about this summer and a lot to learn from,” Hayward said. “What we could all do better and certainly I used that as motivation for myself to be a lot better player this offseason, making sure I was getting my work in. But I think we’re all looking forward to this season, kind of that fresh start feel. Certainly for us, a lot of new faces and a lot of young guys and we’re all looking forward to it.”

Advertisement

Only so much could have been said Monday. The Celtics realize they have to be about action. They have to concentrate on bonding off the floor and figuring out a cohesive style on the floor. They are dramatically different. In addition to Irving, Morris, and Rozier, Al Horford and Aron Baynes are gone. They are going to have to rely heavily on newly signed Enes Kanter, who was given up for obsolete during his time in Oklahoma City.

Enes Kanter shoots video on his phone during Monday’s media day. Elise Amendola/AP/Associated Press

Vincent Poirier, an imposing-looking figure who looks like he would boost safety wherever he goes, is still an unknown until he adapts to the NBA game. Robert Williams looks more physically mature and prepared to make more of a contribution but the Celtics won’t learn until perhaps December if he’s ready.

Last year there were a lot of answers before training camp even began. The Celtics were going to win the East. Irving was going to re-sign. Hayward was going to return to All-Star form from his injury. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were each going to take a major step forward. Stevens was going to run away with Coach of the Year. None of those things happened.

Advertisement

This year there are nothing but questions, which there should be. The Celtics can’t answer those with words, just actions, so it was a rather uneventful day in Canton. The players approached Media Day with cautious optimism, relief that last year is officially over but still apprehension about the unknown.

Perhaps that anxiety and fear of a repeat failure will encourage this revamped Celtics team to concentrate on being great instead of talking about it. They’re off to a good start.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com.