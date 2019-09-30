Even though Team USA sputtered to a seventh-place finish in the FIBA World Cup, forward Jayson Tatum — who was one of four Celtics on the team — said it was a positive experience.

The Celtics are holding their annual media day on Monday in Canton. The team will begin training camp on Tuesday. Here are some notable quotes and notes. This story will be updated as the day progresses.

“It was a great honor playing with Team USA. It was unfortunate I only got to play two games [because of a sprained ankle] and we didn’t accomplish our goal. But I felt like I grew as a player.”

Tatum said he especially valued the relationships he built with players and coaches.

“That was the best part for me….I loved playing for [Gregg Popovich]. He’s the best. I enjoyed my time with him, and he reminds me a lot of Coach K.”

Tatum said his ankle is fine and that he’ll take part in practice on Tuesday.

KEMBA WALKER

Walker was asked about expectations he will face as Kyrie Irving’s replacement, but he smoothly flipped it around.

“I’m sure there will be expectations just because of the organization. I wouldn’t say [it’s] much about Kyrie but I think because of the organization. We have a really good team, so there should be expectations. I’m very excited about that. That’s something I haven’t had much throughout my career.”

Like Tatum, Walker was disappointed with Team USA’s finish. But he said he learned about sacrifice, which he believes will be important for Boston this season too.

“You just have to make sacrifices when you’re on teams like that….I think that’s something we’ll bring here. Guys have to make sacrifices. You have to be sometimes uncomfortable and you have to adjust to help your team win.”

BRAD STEVENS

The Celtics lost Al Horford and Aron Baynes and have some uncertainty regarding the center position. Stevens acknowledged that on Monday.

“We’ve got a lot of questions to be answered at that spot over the next few weeks, months, and this season.”

JAYLEN BROWN

Brown is eligible to sign a rookie-scale extension before the regular season begins. Boston has not finalized one of these extensions since it gave one to Rajon Rondo, and Brown, for one, is not overly concerned about it.

“I’m not putting too much thought into it. I’m not losing any sleep over it. I think stuff like that will work itself out in the end.”

Brown got some experience at power forward during the World Cup, and he said that could have some value this season.

“I was actually playing center. I was playing all over. So it was a good experience. I think I’ll probably play a little more of that this year consistently …. it’s definitely going to help going into this year.”

ROMEO LANGFORD

The 14th overall pick was sidelined during summer league as he recovered from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. But he said he is fully recovered and has played in five-on-five scrimmages.

“My hand is 100 percent now. I don’t feel any pain with it.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.