“I’m not putting too much thought into it,” he said. “I’m not losing any sleep over it. I think stuff like that will work itself out in the end.”

Boston has not finalized one of these extensions since it gave one to Rajon Rondo , and Brown, for one, is not overly concerned about it.

Healthy outlook

The Celtics are expected to enter training camp Tuesday fully healthy. Jayson Tatum said he has recovered from the left ankle sprain that sidelined him after just two games of FIBA World Cup play.

Also, rookie wing Romeo Langford, who missed summer league after recovering from right thumb surgery, said he has been cleared to practice and has been taking part in five-on-five scrimmages with his teammates without issue.

“I got better every day this summer,” Langford said Monday at the team’s media day.

Going for the gold?

Brown, Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Marcus Smart were all members of the United States team that placed seventh at the FIBA World Cup last month. Despite the poor finish, members of the team have mostly drawn praise from the NBA community for making the summer commitment after so many stars backed away from theirs.

It remains to be seen if their loyalty will be rewarded when the Olympic team roster is chosen next summer, but Monday they made it clear they would play in the Tokyo Games if they are asked.

“I would love to,” Walker said. “But it’s not up to me. I would definitely love to.”

Camp roster set

The Celtics waived rookie guard Bryce Brown to get to the league training camp maximum of 20 players. But since Brown was technically a part of the team’s training camp roster for a short time, he will be eligible to become one of Boston’s four affiliate players with the Maine Red Claws of the G League.

Public enemy

Center Enes Kanter was asked about choosing No. 11, which, of course, was Kyrie Irving’s number in Boston the last two years.

“After I came here this jersey number was a guy who should not be named,” Kanter said, smiling. “It was just fun.”

“I saw people were taping and writing [my name on the back] and stuff. In the end, I respect the guy a lot. He’s a basketball player, he’s one of the best point guards in the league.

“But it was fun because the fans are pumped up and we are all fired up to go. It should be fun.”

Happy Hayward

Gordon Hayward reiterated how helpful it has been to have an entire offseason to train without interruptions.

Last season’s comeback from his gruesome left ankle injury stalled when he had to have maintenance surgery.

“I am excited. I think health-wise, I think mentally I feel a lot better going into this year not only because I was able to train and build confidence that way, I think confidence comes from reps,” Hayward said.

“But also just having a year with the guys, getting a chance to be acclimated to the team and the kind of system we were in and that type of stuff, too. So I definitely feel a lot better and am excited about this year.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach @globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.