But it was not a rah-rah speech, or a request to make this year better than the last one. Of the 20 players in front of Grousbeck, just eight were part of the franchise a year ago.

As the Celtics’ season-opening practice concluded on Tuesday afternoon, the team gathered near midcourt for a quick briefing from coach Brad Stevens. Then co-owner Wyc Grousbeck walked into the center of the scrum to deliver a quick message.

Heinsohn, 85, is in the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player and a coach, and he remains one of the team’s television analysts. On Tuesday, he was sitting in a small, white folding chair, probably out of earshot of Grousbeck.

“He won 10 of those banners up there,” Grousbeck continued. “He’s a great example of Celtic pride. If you don’t know him, go introduce yourself.”

In their latest reboot, the Celtics have attempted to distance themselves from the recent past as they search for a fresh start. But at the same time, they do not want to veer too far from the tradition that makes them unique. Within this franchise, the history books go far beyond Kyrie Irving.

The hope within the organization is that this latest group has the talent and focus and determination to create another memorable chapter. Or, for now, at least just get back to the hard-playing, relentless approach that has often made them stand out.

So on Tuesday, they got started, and it all had a very first-day-of-school feel, especially with so many new faces. The most high-profile arrival, of course, is two-time All-Star Kemba Walker, who will be tasked with replacing Irving.

Stevens said that Walker, who spent his first eight NBA seasons with the Hornets, is learning the general structure of practices and film sessions.

“But the basketball stuff he picks up really quick,” Stevens said. “He’s obviously really smart, but he’s also played forever and he’s played for a bunch of different coaches. So he’s ready to roll.”

Walker was lined up to do a group media session, but first he got a quick tutorial from Celtics public relations director Jeff Twiss, who is entering his 39th season, or about the number Larry Bird would be at if he had never left Boston.

Twiss offered Walker water and a towel and explained how the media process works here, how sometimes he’ll talk to the group, and sometimes he’ll talk to individual reporters, and sometimes he’ll do both. Walker nodded and headed to the group.

He was asked about his first practice, and he said it was good before correcting himself and saying it was great. He was asked if he was nervous. He said he was not, before correcting himself and saying that, well, maybe just a little.

“It’s just new,” Walker said. “A new situation, a new team, a new city to try to find my way with. I want guys to get used to me, stuff like that. Maybe a little bit nervous at first, but once you start to get going, I was all right.”

Around the gym, most of the players stuck around and did extra individual work. Centers Enes Kanter and Tacko Fall were taking part in a rotating game of one-on-one along with big men Vincent Poirier and Yante Maten.

At one point Fall, who might be generating as much attention as a player on a non-guaranteed deal ever has, made a strong move and threw down an emphatic one-handed dunk over Poirier.

There were more familiar faces, too. Jaylen Brown, a career 65.8-percent free-throw shooter, stayed late and worked on his free throws at a far hoop. Jayson Tatum, whose possible rise to stardom seems like Boston’s best hope for a magical year, won a 3-point shooting contest against some teammates.

“I know we said it a lot yesterday, talking about a fresh start, that’s really what it feels like,” Tatum said. “It feels good to be back, back in the gym and getting ready.”

Stevens said that there is plenty to install between now and the Oct. 23 season-opener against the 76ers, and he thinks his players are already picking things up quickly. He said he would like to establish a defense-first mindset, because that is the most important building block for a team that plays well together.

Most of all, Stevens is just glad that the offseason is behind him and that Monday’s media day, when he was shuffled from one awkward video shoot to another, is over.

“I like practice and I like the games,” Stevens said. “That’s about it. So, yeah, I like today.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.