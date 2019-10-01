Alyssa Thomas added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Courtney Williams had 22 points for the Sun, who dominated the paint after the 6-foot-5-inch Delle Donne departed in the first quarter with back spasms.

The best-of-five series shifts to Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena for Game 3 on Sunday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — Jonquel Jones scored 32 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun took advantage of Elena Delle Donne’s early exit because of an injury Tuesday night to beat the Washington Mystics, 99-87, and tie up the WNBA Finals.

Connecticut outrebounded Washington, 41-27. Jones, who didn’t have an offensive board in the first game, had a WNBA Finals record nine. She also only took eight shots in the series opener, which Connecticut lost, 95-86.

‘‘I was disappointed in Game 1,’’ Jones said. ‘‘Disappointed with my lack of getting offensive boards, I had to make a change.’’

In Game 2, Emma Meeseman scored 22 points off the bench for Washington after spelling Delle Donne early in the first quarter and Tianna Hawkins added 16.

Washington’s bench outscored Connecticut’s, 52-9.

Kristi Toliver was the Mystics’ only starter in double figures (13 points). Delle Donne finished scoreless after taking just two early shots.

‘‘She’s such a big part of what they do. You don’t want to wish injury on anyone, but we knew it was a chance to steal one here,’’ Jones said.

Even so, after Connecticut put together a run following Delle Donne’s departure and led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, the Mystics fought back from a 10-point halftime deficit to tie it briefly.

Aerial Powers converted a 3-point play before adding a slashing layup on Toliver’s feed to cut it to 71-69 late in the third following a 7-0 spurt. Toliver’s runner evened it at 76-all with 8:14 left in the game.

The Sun responded with a 6-0 spurt to take the lead for good.

Jones hit a putback before Williams added a pair of inside buckets, the latter after two offensive rebounds to make it 82-76.