“And now I get to see Coach Calhoun a little more as well,” Walker said. “So, I’m excited.”

Walker said that whenever he played in TD Garden as a member of the Hornets, there were always Huskies fans there wearing his old jersey. He was looking forward to seeing more of them in the crowd.

At his introductory press conference in July, Celtics point guard Kemba Walker was asked if he felt like he was coming home. After spending eight years in Charlotte, the Bronx native was closer to both New York and his alma mater, UConn.

On Wednesday, former UConn coach Jim Calhoun attended the Celtics’ practice. Calhoun, 77, who now coaches at the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford, stayed after the session and chatted with Walker.

It was a pleasant reunion for the two men who helped guide the Huskies to the 2011 NCAA championship. The two spoke a bit about basketball, but Calhoun said with a chuckle that their conversations also veer.

“He wants to know where Dorchester is, and he’s going to live in Brookline,” Calhoun said. “But he had no idea where it was. We had to explain to him the geography.”

Calhoun was raised in Braintree and was a camper and counselor at Red Auerbach’s basketball camps in Marshfield as a teenager. He later coached high school teams in Westport and Dedham before being hired for the top job at Northeastern, so he is quite familiar with this area. His appreciation for the Celtics endures, and he is eager to see how one of his most prized pupils performs in green.

“I’m a Bostonian, still love the Celtics, still want them to do well,” Calhoun said. “I always follow my [former players] and it’s kind of a nice bonus to have to have a team I grew up with and loved have one of the best players and people I ever coached, Kemba being here.”

Calhoun praised Walker’s leadership qualities Wednesday. He said that he and Walker have maintained a close relationship, and that they had several conversations leading up to the beginning of Walker’s free agency last summer.

“We’d talk a lot,” Calhoun said, “and he says, ‘Winning [is most important]. I want to win. I’m at that point in my career. God’s been good and I’ve made a lot of money, but I want to win.’ And I think he’s here to win. That’s his whole goal.”

When Walker agreed to his four-year, maximum salary deal with Boston, Calhoun made it clear to coach Brad Stevens and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge that they were getting a unique talent and person.

“I coached 50 years and had 30 NBA players who played at least four years,” Calhoun said, “and he’s as special as anybody I’ve ever had in terms of leadership, caring, and he has incredible confidence with humility, which is a hard thing to have.”

Calhoun said that once Walker learns the reads and can make plays without thinking about them, he will truly shine. And Calhoun is quite bullish on the Celtics, saying he believes they have four potential All-Stars in Walker, Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But Calhoun, who turns 78 next May, will have his own team to worry about. He said that when he watched the Celtics practice Wednesday, he saw several things that could work with his team, too.

“ESPN was a pretty good gig,” Calhoun said. “But the floor is the floor.”

Hayward revealed Wednesday that an undisclosed injury has kept rookie wing Romeo Langford from being a full participant in practice so far this week . . . Meanwhile, Center Enes Kanter, who played with Hayward in Utah, had rave reviews for Hayward.

“He’s back,” Kanter said. “He’s 100 percent back . . . He’s going to shock the world this year. I trust him and I believe he’s going to do some amazing things, on and off the court.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.