The 7-foot-7-inch center Tacko Fall is still trying to make Boston’s final roster, but even after just a few days of training camp, his impact has been obvious.

“Yeah, I was going against Tacko,” Kanter said. “Going against Tacko, he’s one strong dude.”

After a Celtics practice this week, it was pointed out to center Enes Kanter that there appeared to be a spot of blood on his jersey,

After most sessions, the 6-11 Kanter, who is expected to be Boston’s starting center, has called Fall over for some extra individual work. There are very few people who tower over Kanter, but Fall is one of them. The rookie offers unique challenges that are particularly useful when preparing for a season.

“There’s not [many] guys like that in the league,” Kanter said. “He’s 7-7, 300 pounds. If you can go against him, you can go against anybody. I’m making him better and he’s making me better at the same time. It’s special having him on your side.”

Forward Semi Ojeleye faced Fall when they were both in college, and he was struck by his size then. He said there is value in practicing against a shot-blocker with a wingspan as massive as Fall’s.

“I think you have to create space,” Ojeleye said. “If you try to challenge him at the rim, that’s a tough task. I’ve seen even Kemba [Walker], who knows how to get his shot off, get blocked by him. So we’ve just got to get him in space.”

Ojeleye has also been impressed by Fall’s ability to run the floor and move laterally, and said that his conditioning has clearly improved, too.

“All the things that people questioned, he’s proven that he can be an advantage in this league,” he said.

Fall is battling for Boston’s last roster spot. In July he signed an Exhibit 10 contract, which essentially means he will receive a bonus if he agrees to join the Maine Red Claws after he is waived. But there is also a chance that another team could simply claim him if Boston chooses that route.

Chemistry lessons

Forward Jaylen Brown said coach Brad Stevens has put an emphasis on team chemistry and cohesion this week. For example, Stevens now asks the Celtics to stay at the practice facility and spend time together between their double practice sessions.

“Get to know each other a little bit more,” Brown said. “I feel like [the more] you know a guy or are cool with somebody, the easier it is to pass them the ball. I guess that’s what we’ve been doing the last few days.”

Next week, the Celtics will have a kind of minicamp in Orlando, spending three days there before their Friday preseason game against the Magic.

“I think that our communication has been something we’re harping on every day,” Ojeleye said.

“So everybody is talking to each other, whether it’s in the drill or out of the drill. I think that’s come a long way.”

Langford limited

Celtics rookie Romeo Langford has been limited in practices this week due to a mild groin strain, but he said that he expects to be fully cleared for Saturday’s open practice at TD Garden.

Stevens said that Langford has been around the team so much this summer that this minor absence will not set him back. Langford was sidelined during the Las Vegas summer league as he recovered from offseason thumb surgery.

“It’s tough just to miss the first thing coming in July and now missing a little bit of training camp,” Langford said. “But I’m still learning. It’s not that bad.”

Marcus Smart missed practice on Thursday due to an illness.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.