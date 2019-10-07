The Washington Mystics would love nothing more than to win the WNBA Finals in Uncasville, Conn., on Tuesday in part for their coach, Mike Thibault , who led the Connecticut Sun to eight playoff appearances (including the Finals in 2004 and 2005) before he was fired in 2012. ‘‘I would love to do it and I would love to do it on this floor for him,’’ said league MVP Elena Delle Donne , who overcame a herniated disk in her back Sunday to help the Mystics score a 94-81 victory and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. ‘‘I know how big this is for him. He’s such a great coach and to be able to be the team that gives this to him means so much. He deserves it.’’

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors agreed on a $31 million, one-year extension that could keep him with the NBA champions through the 2020-21 season. Agent Mark Bartelstein on Monday confirmed the agreement, which was first reported by ESPN. Lowry was entering the final year of a three-year, $100 million deal. But now he’ll bypass free agency next summer, and the short-term deal helps the Raptors keep the flexibility many teams will want going into what’s likely to be a massive free-agent summer of 2021.

NBA’s ties to China strained

The relationship between China and the NBA — a multibillion-dollar marriage that involves media rights, streaming, merchandise sales and much more — has become strained after a since-deleted tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey showed support for Hong Kong anti-government protesters prompted an immediate backlash over an NBA statement that had some of its meaning lost in translation when posted in Mandarin and even led to the cancellation of two G League games to be played in China between the minor-league affiliates of the Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks. “There is no doubt, the economic impact is already clear,’’ NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Kyodo News in an interview. ‘‘There have already been fairly dramatic consequences from that tweet, and I have read some of the media suggesting that we are not supporting Daryl Morey, but in fact we have.’’

Hockey

Penguins’ Malkin (back) out

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad will be out indefinitely with injuries. Coach Mike Sullivan said Malkin’s lower-body injury will require a longer recovery than Bjugstad’s, but he added it is not season-threatening. Both centers were injured during a 7-2 victory over Columbus on Saturday. Malkin collided with teammate Kris Letang in the second period before limping down the runway. Bjugstad exited in the third with an undisclosed injury.

College Football

Florida QB Trask progressing

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask said his sprained knee is ‘‘progressing along nicely.’’ Trask was wearing a compression sleeve and a brace on his left knee, two days after injuring it on a play coach Dan Mullen now regrets calling ‘‘dirty’’ during a 24-13 victory over then-No. 7 Auburn. Trask said the pain is subsiding and he expects it to feel even better by the time the No. 7 Gators (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) play at No. 5 LSU (5-0, 1-0) on Saturday night.

Trask injured his knee on a low hit by Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, who was shoved into Trask by left tackle Stone Forsythe. Mullen was critical of Davidson at halftime, telling CBS, ‘‘hopefully the league really tries to keep quarterbacks safe from dirty plays.’’ . . . Florida State coach Willie Taggart said James Blackman, who suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of a win over Louisville Sept. 21, will start for the Seminoles against No. 2 Clemson. Taggart also said there was a plan in place to use Alex Hornibrook, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin who guided the Seminoles to wins over Louisville and North Carolina State after Blackman’s injury . . . N.C. State coach Dave Doeren has changed quarterbacks and will start Bailey Hockman over former starter Matthew McKay this week against Syracuse.

Soccer

US women take fight to court

US Soccer was misleading when it asserted some players for the women’s national team made more money than their male counterparts, the women’s team players said in court documents filed in US District Court in Los Angeles. US Soccer argued last week Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn were each paid “$172,500 per year, in addition to game and tournament bonuses, and a robust package of benefits” more than the highest-paid player on the men’s national team in four years over the period between 2014 and 2019.

. . . Michel Platini, 64, the former UEFA president, was free to work in soccer again on Tuesday morning after the expiration of his four-year FIFA ban expired overnight. Platini, who must pay an overdue fine of $60,300 before his return, was unsure where and when he would make his comeback.

Miscellany

Murray wins in Shanghai

Andy Murray continued to make progress in his comeback from injury by winning his first-round match at the Shanghai Masters. The former No. 1 defeated Juan Ignacio Londero 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 for his fifth tour-level victory since undergoing right hip surgery in January. Murray will next face 10th-seeded Fabio Fognini, who defeated American Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-2 . . . . . . Bob Larrañaga, a former St. John’s basketball player and older brother of Miami Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga, has died at 78.