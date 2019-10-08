The NBA is under pressure after the tweet Friday by Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets, sparked fury from supporters of the communist government, casting a shadow over one of China’s favorite teams. While the tweet was quickly deleted, it incited anger in China which broadened rapidly beyond the Rockets to encompass the entire league after NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended Morey’s right to freedom of expression.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV said Tuesday that it would halt broadcasts of the National Basketball Association’s games as a backlash intensified against the league over a tweet that expressed support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters.

Advertisement

CCTV said in a Weibo post it won’t broadcast NBA preseason games, and is investigating “all cooperation and exchanges with the NBA,” which would include the broadcast of its full season.

The broadcaster pointed specifically to Silver’s comments as the reason for its decision. “We strongly object to this statement,” the post said. “We believe that any comment that challenges China’s sovereignty does not belong in the scope of free expression.”

The pro-democracy movement that has rocked Hong Kong since June has become a red line for companies doing business in China, as any hint of support for the protests has been seen in China as a challenge to the nation’s sovereignty over its territory. The intense pressure on the NBA comes after companies like Cathay Pacific Airways were censured by Beijing after their employees expressed support for the movement in Hong Kong.

The fallout has transformed what was supposed to be a high-profile promotional week for the league in one of its biggest markets into a public-relations disaster.

Celebrities and fans said they would skip the exhibition games this week in China where top stars like LeBron James were scheduled to play, while an NBA charity event at a Shanghai primary school was canceled on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Chinese sponsors, including sportswear maker Li Ning, have already suspended ties with the Rockets and broadcasters stopped airing their games. Sports forum Hupu said it has blocked all Rockets-related news, streaming and comments.

Because CCTV is a monopoly, the NBA likely doesn’t make as much money from its broadcast rights in China than it does in the US, where bidding wars between TV networks pushes the price up. But Chinese state broadcasts of NBA games was what brought professional basketball to the country: CCTV showed its first NBA game in 1987, introducing millions of Chinese people to stars like Magic Johnson at a time when the Chinese economy and society was still shut off from the outside world.