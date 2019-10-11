ORLANDO, Fla. — Celtics point guard Kemba Walker missed Friday’s game against the Magic because of a sore knee, but he and coach Brad Stevens reiterated that it’s not serious, and that Walker should be able to return to the court Saturday.
“Just a little bit sore,” Walker said. “That’s it. I’m good. Just precautionary. Nothing serious at all.”
Marcus Smart replaced Walker in the starting lineup.
