“It’s a great opportunity,” Strus said, “but I’ve still got to work and get the last roster spot. Nothing’s for sure yet, so I’ve just got to keep working.”

The Celtics on Sunday also agreed to a two-year deal with former two-way contract player Max Strus. Strus’s new contract has a partial guarantee in the first year and is fully nonguaranteed in the second, according to a source. Strus confirmed to the Globe on Sunday that he had agreed to sign an NBA deal with Boston.

Advertisement

According to multiple league sources, Strus and the athletic wing Javonte Green are in a tight battle for the Celtics’ final roster spot. One of the two will almost certainly be waived prior to next Wednesday’s season opener against the 76ers. For the Celtics, part of the impetus for signing Strus to an NBA deal now was that he was willing to add a fully non-guaranteed second year to his former two-way contract, which was for just one year, a league source said.

Strus’s NBA deal also created a two-way contract opening that the Celtics have given to Fall.

Fall will now spend the majority of the season with Boston’s G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. He will be able to join the Celtics for up for 45 days during the regular season, too. Fall signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics in June. Under terms of that fully non-guaranteed contract, he would have received a $50,000 bonus if he agreed to join the Red Claws after being waived. But given Fall’s popularity and potential, Fall likely would have been scooped up by another team if Boston went that route.

Advertisement

By converting his deal to a two-way contract, it ensures that he will remain in the organization. While many fans have been clamoring for Fall to claim Boston’s final regular roster spot, a league source said that this situation is preferable for Fall’s potential long-term future with the franchise.

While his size his tantalizing, some of his skills remain crude, and he will now have an opportunity to play big minutes every night with the Red Claws rather than sit on the end of the bench in Boston. Also, if Fall had been the 15th man on the regular roster, his spot would have been more tenuous, as he would have potentially been in danger of being released if, for example, Boston made a trade in which it gave up one player in exchange for two. Fall averaged 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1 block over Boston’s first two preseason games.

Strus averaged 1.5 assists and 1 rebound in 7.3 minutes but has yet to score.

“It’s tough to show anything in the games when you don’t get as much time as you wanted, but that’s part of the game and part of the business of how it works when you’re lower on the totem pole,” Strus said. “So you’ve got to showcase yourself in practice and I think I’ve been doing a great job in practice. So I’ve just got to keep it up.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.