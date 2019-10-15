It was impressive because the Celtics left seven regulars back in Boston, which allowed rookies Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters playing time and they dominated Cleveland’s young backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

CLEVELAND — The Celtics ended their preseason 4-0 Tuesday night after an impressive 118-95 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the remodeled and renamed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The matchup wasn’t even close.

Edwards went on a scoring spree to open the third period, hitting eight 3-pointers and scoring 26 points in a span of 8 minutes, 46 seconds. Waters added 22 points and Tacko Fall, playing a career-high 18 minutes, scored 5.

Advertisement

Here are some observations from the game:

■ Edwards is vying for a definitive role on this team. He simply couldn’t be stopped in the third quarter as teammates continually gave him the ball and he kept getting open for looks. He was 9 for 12 in that span and 8 for 11 from the 3-point line before calling it a night at the 3:14 mark in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers tried different defenders, double-teams, and even denying him the ball. Nothing worked. The rookie finished with 30 points.

■ It was an early education for rookie Grant Williams, who was assigned to defend former All-Star Kevin Love. Love, who did not play in the first meeting, scored Cleveland’s first 6 points on mid-range jumpers. Williams recovered, however, to score 8 points in the opening period with two 3-pointers. Williams is not going to wow opponents with his athleticism but he possesses an unflappable style.

■ Speaking of Love, he appears completely out of place in Cleveland’s youth movement. At 31, it wouldn’t be a surpise if the team tried to showcase him for a trade in the coming weeks. The Cavaliers are going through a youth movement, playing two rookies — Kevin Porter and Garland — extensively with stop-gap pieces Jarell Martin and Matthew Dellavedova getting quality minutes.

Advertisement

■ The Celtics picked up the fourth-year option on Jayson Tatum’s contract, a formality, before the preseason ended because his agents requested the move. The Celtics generally prefer to wait until the end of the preseason to pick up club options. That leaves center Robert Williams, who will have his third-year option picked up, perhaps Wednesday, according to a team source.

Tatum will be eligible for a maximum extension — six years at $150 million next summer. The Celtics have never agreed to a maximum rookie extension.

■ Tatum was one of seven Celtics — along with Marcus Smart, Kemba Walker, Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter, Jaylen Brown, and Gordon Hayward — who stayed in Boston. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he wanted to give the four players who played for Team USA this summer a mini-break as the season approaches. The team will take Wednesday off,before a mini-camp-style session before the Oct. 23 opener against the 76ers in Philadelphia.

■ It was an ugly first few minutes for the Celtics as Edwards and Williams each left the game after taking elbows to the face. Edwards caught contact from Martin while chasing a loose ball, and Love hit Williams in the face with an elbow as they pursued a rebound. Williams was examined by Cavaliers team doctors and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He will be re-examined by Celtics doctors Wednesday in Boston.

Advertisement

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.