“It was a tough process for sure because there’s so much that goes into it,” he said. “I don’t want to talk about the in betweens or why I chose my agent but it was definitely tough. It’s my future and I gotta take control of it. The decisions (I) make are going to ultimately affect me so I don’t feel any regret.

He hired Jason Gluschon , who also represents Al Horford , Jrue Holiday and Joe Johnson . Brown said he did not want to go into detail about the candidates and why he decided to hire Gluschon but said the process was challenging.

Jaylen Brown has until Monday at 6 p.m. to sign a contract extension with the Celtics or he’ll become a restricted free agent next summer. After spending the first three seasons of his career without an agent, Brown went through the interview process and decided on a representative.

“I tried to handle my business the right way, make sure people say I handled things the right way. But in terms of my decision making, I’ll stick with my guns.”

Advertisement

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge acknowledged that the team and Brown are negotiating an extension.

On Thursday night, speaking before the team’s annual Shamrock Foundation gala, Ainge made it clear that extension negotiations can become complicated, and that if Boston does not reach a deal with Brown prior to the deadline, it will not be indicative of how they view him.

“I think that when you’re doing a contract extension you’ve got to feel good about it,” Ainge said. “And the players have to feel good about it, and sometimes it’s hard for you to feel good. Sometimes you need the market to dictate what it is you’re going to get paid. So we’re trying to build a championship team and there’s a lot that goes into that, and part of it is managing a payroll.”

Advertisement

Brown said he has not allowed talks or his uncertain future affect his approach this season.

“I don’t have a problem with people saying things about me; I’m very strong minded,” he said. “So certain stuff that would bother most just doesn’t bother me. Sometimes it is tough decisions you have to make but you do your best with the information you have and you roll.

“I don’t hesitate. I don’t second guess. In the league, if you hesitate or you second guess, you get killed. So I take that into my business as well. I get the information. I do my due diligence. I triple check. I call around. Sit down with people; I go through the whole process. I don’t skip any steps.”

Brown said he is not worried about opinions regarding his free-agent decision or his future.

“People who know me, like people who really know Jaylen, would know that doesn’t bother me,” he said. “I don’t care what memes people are making or whatever.”

The Celtics haven’t agreed to a rookie extension contract since Rajon Rondo’s five-year, $55 million deal in 2009. But that may change soon. After Brown’s eligibility, Jayson Tatum comes next season and he will almost certainly demand the five-year, $170 million extension signed by Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons.

Not quite there yet

Celtics fans may have to wait until opening night to learn the team’s playing rotation and that rotation may change quickly. coach Brad Stevens reiterated that five players — Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Brown, Tatum and Gordon Hayward — will play consistently but the remainder of his rotation could be determined by the opponent.

Advertisement

The Celtics open up the season Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers and Stevens has yet to name a starting lineup with no definitive starting center while Hayward or Smart will start and the other will become the sixth man.

“Probably right now five guys are going to play a lot and I’m sure you can write down who those five guys are,” Stevens said. “But everybody else has added a lot of good things, so there’s a lot of minutes left. We’re a team and we’re going to have to operate like one. Sometimes it’s your night, sometimes it’s not.”

Stevens could be hard pressed to find a consistent first and second unit with rookies such as Carsen Edwards and Grant Williams fighting for minutes and point guard Brad Wanamaker appearing ready to accept a bigger role.

“I think we have a lot of potential defensively and that’s going to be our calling card, that’s going to get us over the hump,” Walker said.

“Games this season, as long as we’re locking defensively, we’ll have a chance to win. It’s always good to have depth. We have guys who are definitely capable and ready to come in and coming off the bench and helping us win games. I think sure will get plenty of opportunities.”

Advertisement

Williams update

Second-year center Robert Williams is in the league’s concussion protocol after taking an elbow from Kevin Love in the first period of Tuesday’s preseason win over the Cavaliers. Stevens said Williams did not practice Thursday but has begun riding a stationary bike and is progressing.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, players have to be symptom-free for 24 hours and then pass a battery of tests. If those tests aren’t passed, the player has to continue with recovery and remain symptom-free before testing again.

Players such as Horford and Brown have missed as many as two weeks after sustaining concussions.