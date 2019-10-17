And on Thursday night, speaking before the team’s annual Shamrock Foundation gala, Ainge made it clear that extension negotiations can become complicated, and that if Boston does not reach a deal with Brown prior to the deadline, it will not be indicative of how they view him.

With Monday’s deadline inching closer, forward Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have yet to agree to a contract extension. During his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub on Thursday, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said the Celtics had made several offers to Brown and that he thought negotiations were going well.

Advertisement

“I think that when you’re doing a contract extension you’ve got to feel good about it,” Ainge said. “And the players have to feel good about it, and sometimes it’s hard for you to feel good. Sometimes you need the market to dictate what it is you’re going to get paid. So we’re trying to build a championship team and there’s a lot that goes into that, and part of it is managing a payroll.

“And for a player — I’ve been on that side of it, too. It’s basically all about you. It’s your world and you’re comparing yourself to others and it’s a complicated process in some years. Some years you know you’re not going to get a deal or have a deal. And some years a player has more leverage and other years a team has more leverage. So that’s why they’re complicated.”

The Celtics have not come to an agreement on a rookie-scale extension since Rajon Rondo signed one in 2009, although they have made several offers over the years to players such as Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier.

“Every negotiation is different,” Ainge said. “Every circumstance, every year, how much money we even have. Some years we don’t even want to do it because we want to preserve salary cap space. There’s a lot of things that go into how much you offer or when you make an offer for a player. But I try to do all I can to show how much I appreciate that players and how much we love them and appreciate what they do. It’s just, timing matters.”

Advertisement

Brown, who did not have an agent during his first three pro seasons, recently hired Jason Glushon to handle his extension negotiations. Glushon also represents former Celtic Al Horford, who agreed to a four-year, $109 million deal with the 76ers last summer.

“I think just coming out and playing basketball is all I’m concerned with,” Brown said last week. “The media, the headlines, the articles that are being written about it, I think that’s more of a distraction more than anything. I’m just focused on basketball.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.