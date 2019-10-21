The Celtics have agreed to a four-year, $115 million contract extension with fourth-year forward Jaylen Brown, a league source confirmed. Brown becomes the first player to agree to a rookie-scale extension with the Celtics since Rajon Rondo did in 2009.

Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon, had been at the team’s training facility for several days working on the deal. When Boston’s practice was opened to reporters on Monday afternoon, Glushon was seen sitting in Ainge’s office.

Brown had operated without an agent since the Celtics selected him with the third overall pick of the 2016 draft. Last season he averaged 13 points and 4.2 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game. He had a strong performance for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup and is in line for a more prominent role this year after the departures of veterans Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Marcus Morris.