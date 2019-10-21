The Celtics have agreed to a four-year, $115 million contract extension with fourth-year forward Jaylen Brown, a league source confirmed. Brown becomes the first player to agree to a rookie-scale extension with the Celtics since Rajon Rondo did in 2009.
Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon, had been at the team’s training facility for several days working on the deal. When Boston’s practice was opened to reporters on Monday afternoon, Glushon was seen sitting in Ainge’s office.
Brown had operated without an agent since the Celtics selected him with the third overall pick of the 2016 draft. Last season he averaged 13 points and 4.2 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game. He had a strong performance for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup and is in line for a more prominent role this year after the departures of veterans Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Marcus Morris.
In recent weeks Brown had mostly declined to publicly discuss a possible extension, saying he was just focused on the upcoming season. On Thursday night, Ainge also declined to discuss Brown specifically, but gave a possible hint about the future.
“I think that when you’re doing a contract extension you’ve got to feel good about it, and the players have to feel good about it,” Ainge said. “And sometimes it’s hard for you to feel good. Sometimes you need the market to dictate what it is you’re going to get paid.”
Earlier Monday, the Kings agreed to a four-year, $94 million deal with sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield, who seemed likely to receive a deal in the ballpark of Brown’s.
Brown will now be under contract with the Celtics through the 2022-23 season, and next year the focus will shift toward a rookie-scale extension for Jayson Tatum, who will likely command a five-year maximum salary deal.
The news was first reported by ESPN.
