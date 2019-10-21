How will it play out? Adam Himmelsbach, Gary Washburn and Nicole Yang offer their predictions.

The Celtics open the 2019-20 NBA season on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Eastern Conference

Playoff qualifiers:

1. Milwaukee Bucks

2. Philadelphia 76ers

3. Boston Celtics

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Indiana Pacers

6. Brooklyn Nets

7. Miami Heat

8. Orlando Magic

Conference Finals: Bucks over Sixers

The first of multiple NBA Finals appearances for Giannis. Philly is undone by a lack of 3-point shooting in a seven-game series.

Western Conference

Playoff qualifiers:

1. Houston Rockets

2. Denver Nuggets

3. Los Angeles Clippers

4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. Utah Jazz

6. Portland Trail Blazers

7. Sacramento Kings

8. Golden State Warriors

Conference Finals: Lakers over Clippers

Both teams are well rested after sitting their stars for chunks of the regular season. LeBron, in his last year as a top-10 NBA player, is motivated after last year’s disaster.

Finals

Lakers over Bucks

After all his years toiling in New Orleans, Anthony Davis enters the conversation for best player in the world.

Will LeBron James (left) pass the torch to Anthony Davis? Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/Getty Images

Gary Washburn

Eastern Conference

Playoff qualifiers:

1. Milwaukee Bucks

2. Philadelphia 76ers

3. Boston Celtics

4. Indiana Pacers

5. Toronto Raptors

6. Miami Heat

7. Brooklyn Nets

8. Atlanta Hawks

Conference Finals: Bucks over Celtics

The Celtics figure out a way to edge the 76ers in the conference semifinals in an epic series while the Bucks coast against the Pacers. It’s a rematch of last year’s Bucks thumping of the Celtics.

Western Conference

Playoff qualifiers:

1. Utah Jazz

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Denver Nuggets

4. Los Angeles Clippers

5. Portland Trail Blazers

6. Houston Rockets

7. Golden State Warriors

8. Sacramento Kings

Conference finals: Lakers vs. Clippers

It’s a battle of Los Angeles as the Clippers, who enter the playoffs completely healthy, unseat Utah in the semifinals while the Lakers coast over Denver.

Finals

Lakers over Bucks

In LeBron’s last great run, he leads the hungry Lakers back to prominence.

Nicole Yang

Eastern Conference

Playoff qualifiers:

1. Milwaukee Bucks

2. Philadelphia 76ers

3. Boston Celtics

4. Indiana Pacers

5. Toronto Raptors

6. Brooklyn Nets

7. Miami Heat

8. Orlando Magic

Conference Finals: 76ers over Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the crying player walking off the court this time around, as the addition of Al Horford proves to be critical for Philly.

Western Conference

Playoff qualifiers:

1. Denver Nuggets

2. Los Angeles Clippers

3. Utah Jazz

4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. Golden State Warriors

6. Houston Rockets

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans

Conference Finals: Clippers over Nuggets

Experience and depth win out.

Finals

Clippers over Sixers

The defensive duo of Paul George and reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is what made the Clippers a title contender, but their depth is going to be what puts them over the edge. Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Landry Shamet will all be back, maintaining the team’s scrappy, tough-nosed reputation. Doc Rivers gets another ring and he won’t even have to stuff money in the Staples Center ceiling.

