The Celtics took games too lightly last season. They thought pure talent would win the Eastern Conference, and they were practically gliding to Oakland for a NBA Finals matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

What helped the Celtics win, 112-106, Friday against the Toronto Raptors is they have spent the past several months convincing themselves how difficult games like these are to win.

It was Jaylen Brown (right) on the block of Marc Gasol, with help from Jayson Tatum.

Instead it was the Kawhi Leonard-led Raptors that beat the Warriors and won the title. The Celtics entered the season with lower expectations, especially with their ghastly playoff performance last season. The Raptors earned the East by taking every challenge seriously, something the Celtics simply disregarded in inhaling their own hype.

Fast forward to Friday. The Celtics found themselves trailing the Raptors, 89-82, after Kyle Lowry’s sixth 3-pointer with 9:47 left. The Raptors seemingly had an answer for every Celtics run, using the post brilliance of Pascal Siakam and the uppercut-like 3-pointers of Lowry.

It’s easy to say that last year’s Celtics team would have folded in this situation, especially considering its troubled history against the Raptors. But just 4½ minutes later, the Celtics led, 101-100, and did not trail again. They showed enough fortitude defensively and finally executed offensively enough to overcome the Raptors.

It was just one win. The Celtics responded from their disappointing season-opening loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. But it meant more than that. The Celtics’ early schedule is rigorous. The Knicks host the Celtics Saturday in their home opener, then the Milwaukee Bucks come to Boston.

The Eastern Conference won’t be easy. The Raptors, without Leonard, were picked to finish from fifth to seventh, yet they looked like a conference title contender for most of the night. Siakam will make the All-Star team and Lowry continued his sparkling play against the Celtics.

Yet, the Celtics made enough plays to win. Kemba Walker, 8-for-31 shooting in his first seven quarters with Boston, warmed up for 11 points in the final period. Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown each added 5 and Marcus Smart hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the quarter.

The Celtics didn’t rely on one player to carry them home as they did last season. They won by making a collective effort on offense and defense. Walker took four charges. Tatum had three steals. The team collected 21 offensive rebounds, including six from rookie Grant Williams.

If the Celtics are going to make noise in the East, it’s going to have to be as a group. They have learned in the long offseason that individual plays gets you on “SportsCenter” but a quick trip home in the postseason. They have to match their talent with toughness and fortitude. They can’t back down or succumb when they trail in the fourth quarter.

“They’re a good team; they won the championship last year, they had Kawhi but all those guys played a big part in it,” Tatum said. “We just have to stay in our system and trust in it. Usually the harder [playing] team wins on any given night. We learned that last year. Everybody thought we were going to win 81 games and we were supposed to beat everybody and we didn’t approach it that way, and we got beat.”

For the Celtics, it’s the rational move to forget last season and focus on the new opportunity. But they can’t overlook how lackadaisical they approached games last season, the large, early deficits, the furious but unsuccessful late rallies. And the frustration because they weren’t giving the best of themselves.

The Celtics didn’t play their best Friday but they gave it their best, and that is the most important facet of their approach so far. If they don’t play hard all the time, if they don’t make those key defensive plays, if they don’t rebound, they’ll be guilty of perpetuating the same cycle as their predecessors.

“I don’t feel much different than I did on Wednesday,” coach Brad Stevens said. “We played hard on Wednesday but we made a lot of mistakes. We’re not doing jumping jacks when we win and we’re not going to throw up our hands when we lose. We’re just going to move forward.”

Lesson No. 1 for this new season: respect the opponent at all times, not only the ones who are picked to compete for the title. The Celtics won Friday because they never allowed themselves to be staggered by Toronto’s runs. They didn’t allow Toronto’s execution, especially from Siakam and Lowry, to be discouraging.

They were able to win a game in which the opponent also played well.

“I’ve laughed at the whole idea that Toronto, even though they won it, is still underappreciated and underranked because there is no way any coach would do that,” Stevens said. “So it’s coming from somewhere but not from us because we’re scared to death of them. They are a heck of coached team, heck of a playing team. I don’t know where everybody is going to finish but 80 from now, I guess we’ll figure that out.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.