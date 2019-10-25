So as a two-way contract player Waters will be able to spend up to 45 days with the Celtics after the Maine Red Claws’ training camp opens on Monday. He will spend most of his time in Portland, and he will report there along with fellow two-way contract player Tacko Fall after this weekend.

But Waters, the 51st overall pick of last June’s draft, previously signed a two-way contract with the Celtics, so there was no urgency on Boston’s side to promote him to the top spot. Whereas if Javonte Green had not claimed the final spot, he would not have remained in the organization.

Celtics rookie point guard Tremont Waters shined during the preseason, averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 assists while making 54.5 percent of his shots. He impressed with his smooth dribbling and court vision, and made it fair to wonder whether he deserved Boston’s final roster spot.

“It’s basketball,” Waters said. “I’m going to go out and play basketball. There’s nothing really too fancy or too different about leagues. When it comes to basketball, I’ve been playing all my life, so I’m not looking at it any different. I’m just going to go out and play.”

Waters said he thinks he has improved since training camp began. He became more comfortable with each game, and thinks his performance showed that.

“I started off not playing bad, but I didn’t do some of the things I wanted to,” he said. “But each game I progressed and obviously points, assists, steals, and everything is going to fall into place. I’m not stressing anything.”

In Maine, Waters will be guided by first-year head coach Darren Erman, a former Celtics assistant who previously served as the associate head coach of the Pelicans.

“He’s really good with his defensive schemes and calls,” Waters said. “He knows what he’s doing. I’m just going to be there to learn from him and take everything in that he knows, the knowledge of the game and everything.”

Kanter sits out

Celtics center Enes Kanter missed Friday’s home opener against the Raptors because of a knee contusion he suffered during Tuesday’s loss to the 76ers. Kanter is also expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Knicks.

“I guess it was from the play in the first half where it looked like his knee buckled,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Probably could have been a lot worse but thankfully it wasn’t. He felt pretty good at halftime. He got checked at halftime but it stiffened up as the game went on and that’s why he didn’t go back in at the end of the game, the last six or seven minutes of the game.”

Stevens said that Kanter will be reevaluated early next week.

Daniel Theis started in place of Kanter against Toronto and Green was activated.

Walker speaks up

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker addressed the crowd before Friday’s game.

“We promise you guys to work hard all year,” Walker said. “. . . Let’s get this thing going. Go Celtics.”

Fall ready for winter

Fall, a 7-foot-5-inch rookie from Senegal, moved to Florida when he was in high school and then attended college at Central Florida. He has said several times that Boston’s cold weather will be a shock to him, and that he does not even own a winter coat. But that is not an issue anymore

Canada Goose Inc. CEO Dani Reiss heard about Fall’s coat conundrum, and before Friday’s game he presented the big man with a massive, custom-made Canada Goose jacket for his first winter in Boston.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.