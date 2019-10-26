He scored 21 points in the second half as the Celtics used the late third-quarter run to put away the Knicks, who appeared to run out of gas after a last-minute loss to Brooklyn on Friday.

The Celtics coasted to a 118-95 win, outscoring the Knicks, 72-44, in the second half as Walker sparkled playing close to his Bronx home.

NEW YORK – The night went just about as well as could be expected for the Celtics. They turned a close game into a laugher behind the stellar shooting of Kemba Walker while the rather subdued Madison Square Garden crowd was reinvigorated when Tacko Fall made his NBA debut.

Meanwhile, with Celtics centers Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter out with injuries, Fall, the 7-foot-5 rookie from Central Florida, saw his first NBA action with 3:38 left in the game, to the delight of the Garden crowd.

He scored 4 points – both dunks – with two rebounds, conjuring memories of his summer league play and crowd support in Las Vegas.

Here are some observations from the game:

■ It seems like Walker is going to pick and choose his moments to take over, but he does have the capability to take over. He scored 11 consecutive points in a mid-third quarter stretch and then returned to the game in the fourth quarter and made a driving layup to put the Celtics up 14. It was Walker’s best game in his short Celtics’ tenure but it was also done in the flow of the games. His teammates weren’t relegated to sitting and watching.

■ Grant Williams is playing with confidence and is more impressive each time he hits the floor. He isn’t the most athletic player or biggest forward, but he always seems to make the right play or is in the right place. There were several instances Saturday where his veteran teammates flipped him the ball approaching the basket, and Jaylen Brown tossed an alley-oop to Williams to begin a Celtics’ run in the fourth quarter.

■ RJ Barrett is going to be a problem for a lot of years if he continues to develop. He was by far the Knicks’ best player, scoring 26 points points in 36 minutes and looking like the only New York player comfortable against the Celtics defense.

■ With Theis and Kanter out with injuries, Celtics coach Brad Stevens was forced to patchwork his big men, shuttling Robert Williams, Grant Williams and Vincent Poirier to defend Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle. It seems Stevens doesn’t yet trust Poirier, the rookie from France, and he gave him a quick hook on a couple of occasions. Poirier playing played just four first-half minutes.

■ The Celtics have no issue passing the ball and making the right play, but they are having an awful time scoring. They again went through a scoring skid — 5 points in the final 5:08 of the first half — and watched the Knicks end the second quarter on a 16-5 run. The Celtics missed 19 3-pointers in the first half and finished at 32.7 percent shooting.

■ The Celtics shot 36.7 percent in the season-opening loss to Philadelphia and 38.5 percent in Friday’s win over Toronto. There is no one culprit but Jayson Tatum, who entered Saturday’s game 16 for 44 over the first two games, was 1 for 9 at halftime, many of those open looks.

■ Carsen Edwards received a DNP-coach’s decision in Friday’s win over Toronto but returned Saturday late in the first period to spell Walker. Edwards immediately launched a 3-pointer. The rookie seems so eager to make a quick impact that he sometimes feels the need to score. He settled down and canned a midrange jumper with 6.6 left in the quarter. Edwards then picked off an errant Knicks pass and turned it into a clear-path foul to open the second period.

Gary Washburn