The Raptors won their opening-night game against the Pelicans, with Pascal Siakam , fresh off a maximum $130 million contract extension, and Fred VanVleet leading the way. Leonard is in Los Angeles with the Clippers, yet the Raptors still feel they have enough talent to compete with the elite.

Don’t feel any sympathy for the Raptors, they aren’t lamenting Leonard’s departure. They are out to prove they are still capable of greatness, and they have every right to rock a little swagger.

Despite the mammoth, Saskatchewan-sized championship rings, things are pretty much the same in Toronto. Few gave the Raptors a chance to win the NBA title last season with Kawhi Leonard , and that number has been reduced to zero outside of Canada without Leonard this season.

The Raptors received their championship rings on Tuesday, a culmination of 25 years of grinding for the franchise. It was a night to take a step back and appreciate. The Raptors unseated the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in six games. While Golden State was banged up, minus Kevin Durant for all but 12 minutes of the series, it was still an impressive feat for the Raptors.

“That game the other night was rough to play,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said when asked about a potential championship hangover. “I was in the locker room at halftime and there was like nothing. They were in a daze because it was pretty emotional before the game [during the ring ceremony].

“It’s a little too early to tell [if we’ll have a hangover], but I like this group as far as who they are. When [the ball] goes up they start competing. That’s just who they are.”

Besides the loss of Leonard, the Raptors brought back the core of the title team. Marc Gasol opted in to the final year of his contract. Kyle Lowry signed an extension through 2020-21, and Siakam, who pushed Leonard for Finals MVP, returns as a more confident and reliable player.

“We are the hunter, we are always chasing people,” Siakam said. “I don’t think we’ll ever get to the point where [teams] are like, ‘We’ve got to chase Toronto.’ We all feel like we’re chasing.”

Leonard considered returning to Toronto, but the lure of playing close to his Riverside, Calif., roots was too great. That left the Raptors without their best player but offered an opportunity for Siakam to assume the No. 1 scoring role and for Nurse to insert 2017 first-round pick OG Anunoby into the starting lineup. Anunoby’s injury that cost him the Finals was overshadowed by the Warriors’ ailments.

“Our mentality and our goal is to continue to prove people wrong,” Siakam said. “There’s no pressure. It’s basketball. I’m excited about the opportunity. Obviously you work hard for these moments. All you do is go out there, have fun, and take advantage of it. We like [our position]. Everyone is an underdog and everybody has a chip on their shoulder on this team. It’s nothing new.”

That includes Nurse, an unknown assistant when he replaced the fired Dwane Casey before last season. There was little belief outside of Toronto that Nurse would be capable of pushing a team that had made just one appearance in the conference finals, and was swept in that series.

“I’m just really trying to treat it as a new season,” Nurse said. “As I did a year ago. Feel our way through it and make sure we’re trying to progress and not get too carried away. During the season these are learning moments. I’ll also say this: I don’t like living my life with a chip on my shoulder. We’re not trying to prove everybody wrong. We’re trying to prove ourselves right. We believe in ourselves. We believe we have a good team. I keep saying this, we have some really special players and we’re just going to get better and figure it out.

“We might have pushed a few chips in last year, and obviously it paid off for it. We’re still holding the cards. I think we’ve got a good group of guys here and we will be able to win some games.”

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Pressure now on for Brown, 76ers

The 76ers roster is retooled to make a run at the Eastern Conference Finals and beyond. Chris Szagola/AP/FR170982 AP via AP

The Philadelphia 76ers have been preparing for this season since former general manager Sam Hinkie ripped down the roster and spent two years uninterested in winning for the express purpose of gaining premium draft picks.

The 76ers finally put together an elite squad with former third overall pick Joel Embiid, ex-top overall pick Ben Simmons, free agent signee Tobias Harris, and finally nabbing Al Horford away from the Celtics. There is no more talk of “the process” or Philadelphia being the lovable underdog.

Coach Brett Brown, a Maine native, has been there through the entire process. If the 76ers do not at least reach the Eastern Conference finals, it could mean repercussions for the coach.

Brown said the process of becoming a great team, a championship-caliber team, is more than a full-time job. The work never stops.

“It is such a relentless league to play, to play four games in seven nights a lot of times and you’re living out of a suitcase and you really don’t have many days where the dust settles,” Brown said. “Never do you feel like you can just take a day off. It just never happens. You’re always thinking and doing stuff on videotape and making phone calls. There is not one day off.

“So, that’s the rhythm. There is emotional and physical fatigue that you have to manage and you’ve got to sleep and you’ve got to stay in shape and it’s stuff that I’ve learned over 20 years of doing this. You have to have a perspective and a balance.”

Beyond the experiences of adding more talent and pushing the 76ers to the verge of the Finals, Brown says he remains the same coach.

“It hasn’t changed, I do my job as I do my job,” he said. “You hope you’ve gotten better, you hope you’ve learned along that path, but the baseline of how I do my job has not changed.”

The 76ers stunned the basketball world by signing Horford away from the Celtics. Expectations were that Horford would return to Boston on a reworked deal after he opted out of the final year of his contract. Instead, Horford opted out, and then couldn’t reach an agreement on a new deal with the Celtics, before signing a four-year, $109 million deal with the 76ers.

“Time will tell how it goes,” Brown said of Horford. “But you said it, we have him and [the Celtics] don’t is a pretty good starting point. To communicate with Al and say what do you think? In years gone by, what would you have done as it related to Philadelphia? I ask that question a lot. It’s either one on one or in front of the team, and he’s been fantastic showing us. We’ve learned and listened. I am just so thrilled for leadership reasons, talent reasons, from a historical perspective; you can talk about reasons that Al Horford is a Philadelphia 76er.”

Horford, who wasn’t great but effective in the season opener against his former team, has already served as a leader and mentor in the locker room. “Al’s been amazing,” Simmons said. “You could feel his impact when he got here. He’s been there before and he is just a steady voice.”

Promising to lose 20 pounds in the offseason after wearing down during Philadelphia’s long playoff run, Embiid reported to camp in better shape and received kudos from Brown. Embiid enters this season as a leading MVP candidate.

“He’s been the best that he’s ever been,” Brown said. “This is the best preseason that Joel Embiid has ever had since our time together. I feel that is not by mistake, not by luck. He’s come into this season with a real sort of determination to have a great year personally, have a great year as a team. He understands that he remains our crown jewel and I feel like he is putting in the work and showing the discipline to make me say what I have just said.”

ETC.

Games shift focus away from China

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke Wednesday at a news conference promoting the 2023 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP/Associated Press

The NBA’s regular season has begun, taking some of the focus off the China issue and on to the court, which the league prefers. The season began Tuesday with two high-level games between the Pelicans and Raptors, and the Lakers and Clippers. The hope is that the games will overshadow negative publicity from the issues with China.

China isn’t so quick to move on, however. Neither of the two season-opening games were televised in the country and league officials are already preparing for a financial hit from the divestment of money, which could affect future salary caps.

Commissioner Adam Silver spent the early part of the month in India with Kings owner and India-born Vivek Ranadive.

In India, Silver was able to relax and discuss the country’s new basketball league, which is financially backed by the NBA. It’s a reminder that the NBA is spreading out to more countries than just China. There is also a new league beginning next year in Africa.

The goal is seemingly an international minor league that will allow the NBA to nurture talent as it did with the Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, who was part of the Basketball Without Borders program in Africa several years ago.

“What I would say to the young players [in India] is that at the end of the day, my experience, almost 28 years now in the NBA, is that the best players are actually the hardest-working players,” Silver said when asked advice on the subject of aspiring Indian players. “It’s tried and true. It’s one of the things we talk about in terms of the values of our game, and one of those values is hard work. One of those values is respect for the game and teamwork. It’s quite amazing. And I think that’s lost on a lot of the young players out there.”

Silver gave props to Celtics great Larry Bird, considered one of the game’s greatest players and more tireless workers.

“I won’t mention names. Well, one of them I’ll mention because it’s Larry Bird. He’s here on this trip accompanying the Indiana Pacers,” Silver said. “No one worked harder than Larry Bird when he was a player. I think sometimes the young people see these players and think that they’re just these spectacular athletes and they don’t understand the 5 a.m. wake-up calls and the late nights in the gym. I’d say it’s what really differentiates the truly great players in this league.

“As Vivek mentioned earlier, also one of the things that makes this game so special is that you can practice it on your own. You’re not going to become a complete player without playing in a competitive situation, but you can shoot baskets on your own, you can learn to dribble with your left hand and your right hand on your own. That would be my message. Work hard and stick with it, be persistent and follow your dream.”

Ironically, a hotbed for ex-NBA players still looking to play professional basketball and get paid handsomely is the Chinese Basketball Association. Former All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire, who was hoping for another NBA opportunity, signed with the Fujian Sturgeons, joining ex-NBA players Jimmer Fredette, Brandon Bass, Isaiah Canaan, Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson, Jeremy Lin, Shabazz Muhammad, Andrew Nicholson, Boston native Wayne Selden, Lance Stephenson, and ex-Celtic Guerschon Yabusele.

It’s uncertain how the American players in China will be treated in the aftermath of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protestors. Many former NBA players have reported having a positive experience in China with the accommodations, level of basketball, and overall treatment.

“In terms of the Chinese Basketball Association, I’ll just say it’s amazing that there are hundreds of millions of people around the world, young people who play the sport of basketball,” Silver said. “We work to grow leagues everywhere in the world. We’re thrilled with the success that the Chinese Basketball Association is having.

“Just as we feel the same way here in India, we think it’s great for the sport for the CBA to prosper, and in fact work very closely with them on the organization of the league, on helping them create a model system, working on best practices for refereeing and coaching and every aspect of the game. It’s part of our mission, and that is to grow the game everywhere — whether you’re playing in the NBA, WNBA, a local league, or for your national team.”

Layups

The Suns got off to a positive start with their impressive win over the Kings, but then were dealt the news a day later that 2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton will miss the next 25 games after testing positive for a banned diuretic, a substance he said he didn’t know was illegal. New coach Monty Williams was hired to change the culture in Phoenix, harness the Suns’ wealth of young talent into a consistent team. Ayton was solid during his rookie season, although he didn’t receive a fraction of the attention of fellow rookies Trae Young and Luka Doncic. How much will Ayton’s absence hurt the Suns? Well, they’re going to have to depend more on Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre to score, while a familiar name to Celtics fans is likely to get more minutes and starts in Ayton’s absence. Aron Baynes played 10 minutes in the season opener to spell Ayton. Now he may become the primary center when the Suns play their big lineups . . . The decision for the Celtics to keep Javonte Green over Max Strus was difficult, but the club felt Green offered more upside and immediate help than Strus, who at this point is strictly a shooter. Green was nearly flawless during the preseason and the Celtics view him as an athletic defender and a Tony Allen-type who could develop into a capable bench player. The reason the Celtics elevated Strus to an NBA contract is to receive more money in case he was waived. He wasn’t out of work for long, signing a two-way contract with the Bulls after spending his college career at nearby DePaul . . . The NBA season began without some familiar names, such as Carmelo Anthony, J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert, Kenneth Faried, Amir Johnson, Jamal Crawford, and Jose Calderon. It’s unlikely any of these players will get signed until 10-day contracts are available in January. Teams would rather have a younger prospect filling their 14th or 15th spot than an aging veteran. Such is the reason why the Pistons waived former All-Star Joe Johnson in favor of Christian Wood. Teams figure if an aging player isn’t going to play meaningful minutes, what would be the purpose of keeping him on the roster? Younger players can develop in practice and gain experience and knowledge from veteran teammates.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @GwashburnGlobe. Material from interviews, wire services, other beat writers, and league and team sources was used in this report.