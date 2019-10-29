One already passed when the Celtics saw the sturdy Al Horford seeming so happy while suiting up for the rival 76ers. Another will come the night before Thanksgiving, when Kyrie Irving — presumably — returns to Boston with the Nets for the first time since leaving destruction in his wake. And another will come on Wednesday night, when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks invade TD Garden for the first time since essentially making it their home last spring.

The Celtics are looking forward to the day when this season will no longer feel inextricably linked to last season. Until then, there will be various markers that reveal some of the scar tissue.

Advertisement

“It would be nice to get a win. That’s what I’ll say,” forward Jaylen Brown said. “It’d be nice to get a win, start the season off with a potential team we might match up with in the playoffs. The potential chess game starts now.”

For those who have forgotten, or simply buried the memories, the Bucks lost the first game of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals against the Celtics before wiping them out by a total of 65 points over the next four games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo spent a lot of time dunking on the Celtics last spring. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Nevertheless, the top-seeded Bucks’ season ended with a sense of emptiness, too, as Milwaukee was sent home by the Raptors in the conference finals. Kawhi Leonard is gone now, and the path for Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, to make his first NBA Finals appearance is as clear as it has been.

The Bucks mostly kept their core intact from last season, but they did make some changes. The biggest shift is at shooting guard. Malcolm Brogdon joined the Pacers and was replaced by the veteran Wesley Matthews. That is a clear downgrade for Milwaukee, as Brogdon is coming off one of the more efficient offensive seasons in league history, and Matthews is more of an erratic scorer.

Advertisement

On the bench, Milwaukee added veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver and starting center Brook Lopez’s twin brother, Robin, while losing Nikola Mirotic and Tony Snell.

“They’ve got really good players that they brought in,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “They’re still trying to play very fast. They’re still playing with shooters around Giannis. They’re still playing five-out for the most part until they go to some of their late-game go-to plays. But I see a lot more similarities [to last season] than differences, and they’re really good.”

The main thing that has not changed since last season is that everything still revolves around Antetokounmpo.

“He’s the most special guy end-to-end in the league,” Stevens said. “I think ultimately there’s very few people over the course of time in the NBA that strike fear in you like he does when he’s going full-court.”

Antetokounmpo has a combination of speed and power that is probably matched only by LeBron James. In last season’s playoff series the Celtics tried to thwart his drives by forming a kind of multi-player wall on the perimeter when the Bucks moved upcourt on a fast break. Bigger defenders such as Horford and Aron Baynes were usually deployed to try to slow Antetokounmpo, because they were the only two that he could not physically overwhelm.

They are both gone now, and Boston’s frontcourt defense is viewed as one of the team’s main weaknesses. If Daniel Theis is available, he could get his opportunities Wednesday, but the Celtics also will likely count on the speed and strength of Brown — perhaps also with a few doses of Marcus Smart — to try to corral the MVP.

Advertisement

Jaylen Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo were matched up frequently last year, and that could very well be the case again this week. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“I think being able to adjust midgame is what this league is about,” Brown said, “so for me, I want to be aggressive, but I also don’t want to pick up easy early fouls, so I’m going to adjust throughout the game.”

Wednesday’s game will not be as important as the ones played between these teams last spring, but it could offer a gauge of progress, and an early chance for the Celtics to get rid of another sour 2018-19 taste.

“They’re one of the teams we have to beat in the East, and we know that,” Smart said, “so what better way to find out where you stand than to go ahead and face those guys early and get a feel for it?”

. . .

Celtics center Enes Kanter (knee) will not play against the Bucks. Kanter, who injured his knee in the season opener against the 76ers, ran on an anti-gravity treadmill on Tuesday. Theis (ankle) took part in most of Tuesday’s practice and could be a game-time decision.