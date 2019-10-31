Warriors star Stephen Curry broke his left hand on a hard fall in the third quarter of Golden State’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The two-time MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr . and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry’s left hand. Curry grimaced in pain grabbing his hand then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter. Losing Curry, Golden State’s longest-tenured player and oldest at age 31, for an extended period would be a huge blow for a young Warriors team. Golden State is struggling to start the season with Kevin Durant’s departure to Brooklyn and Klay Thompson out for perhaps the entire season recovering from July 2 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee . . . James Harden scored 59 points and made one of two free throws with 2.4 seconds to play to give the Houston Rockets a 159-158 victory over the host Washington Wizards. Bradley Beal scored 46 points for Washington, hitting three throws with 8.1 seconds left to tie it at 158. Harden was 18 of 32 from the field, 6 of 14 from 3-point range, and made 17 of 18 free throws. Russell Westbrook finished with 17 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Oregon was ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason women’s poll for the first time in school history. The Ducks, led by sensational guard Sabrina Ionescu, received 25 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel in the rankings released Wednesday. No. 2 Baylor, the defending national champion, received the other three first-place votes. Stanford, Maryland, and UConn round out the top five. The Huskies have been ranked in the top five for 239 consecutive weeks, since January 2007.

Baseball

Hamilton charged with abuse

Former All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton was charged with injury to a child after his 14-year-old daughter told his ex-wife that he'd struck her. Hamilton, 38, turned himself in to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas, and was released on $35,000 bond . . . The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed reliever Sam Howard off waivers from Colorado. The lefthander is 2-0 with 24 strikeouts, 13 walks, and a 5.87 ERA in 24 career appearances since making his major league debut in 2018 . . . Ron Fairly, a two-time All-Star during his 21-year playing career and longtime broadcaster for three teams with a folksy style of calling games, died. He was 81.

Hockey

Crackdown on racial slurs

USA Hockey increased the punishment for racial or derogatory slurs from a game misconduct to a match penalty. The directive from USA Hockey president Jim Smith means any player caught using a slur will be penalized five minutes, thrown out of the game, and suspended from further action until the matter is reviewed. Currently, it is just an ejection . . . Hockey Hall of Famer and popular longtime NHL executive Jim Gregory, best known for being one of the first to bring European players to North America, died at the age of 83 at his home in Toronto.

Miscellany

Djokovic advances in Paris

Tennis star Novak Djokovic rallied to beat Corentin Moutet, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, and reach the third round of the Paris Masters . . . Arrow McLaren SP officially named Indy Lights champions Pato O'Ward and Oliver Askew as its drivers for 2020, dropping popular veteran James Hinchcliffe from the IndyCar team . . . Boxer Canelo Alvarez is moving up to light heavyweight Saturday night to challenge Sergey Kovalev for a piece of the 175-pound crown at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.