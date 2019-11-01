“He’s a tough guy, a competitive guy,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “He made a lot of big plays here and I thought really had a huge impact on a lot of big wins. I say this all the time, the toughest transition from the standpoint of the past couple years to this year was we lost five guys that really helped us win a lot of games, and he’s one of the main reasons. He’s a tough guy to play against and a good guy to have in the locker room.”

Morris averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game during his time in Boston.

Forward Marcus Morris , who signed with the Knicks last summer after spending the previous two years with the Celtics, made his TD Garden return on Friday night.

Advertisement

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said he appreciated Morris taking him under his wing during his first two pro seasons, and that he learned plenty from him.

“A sense of leadership,” Tatum said. “He was a bully but in a good way. A sense of toughness. And he could just score. I learned a lot from him working out with him after practice and things like that. He’s been in the league a long time, been very successful.”

Lookalikes

Stevens and South Bend, Ind., mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg have both acknowledged their uncanny resemblance to each other, and on Halloween night they took it a step further.

Buttigieg started the fun during a stop in New Hampshire when he posted a picture on Twitter of himself dressed up as Stevens, wearing a Celtics cap and diagramming a basketball play for his team. Later that night, Stevens’s wife Tracy went to Twitter and posted a picture of the Boston coach at his house wearing a dress shirt and blue tie while holding some Halloween candy.

Advertisement

“I got [Buttigieg’s costume] shared with me by my wife, who has a political science background,” Stevens said, “and a couple of her friends put a little heat on me yesterday to throw on a blue tie and act political as I was handing out candy.”

Stevens was asked whether he had the better costume of the two.

“I’m not good at fashion,” he said, “so I never wear it better.”

Brown misses game

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown on Friday missed his second consecutive game due to an illness, and Enes Kanter missed his fourth game in a row because of a knee sprain. Also, center Robert Williams was sidelined with left hip bursitis.

Stevens said that Brown was scheduled to have another doctor’s visit on Friday, Williams’s injury is not believed to be serious, and Kanter is moving closer to a return.

“Enes did more today on the court,” Stevens said. “Nothing contact yet. So the next time that we will practice contact-wise or do anything that resembles five on five basketball will be Monday. So that’ll be the next chance for him and then if he can do some of that, great.”

With Kanter and Williams out, two-way contract player Tacko Fall was recalled from the Maine Red Claws.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.