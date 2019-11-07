Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons did not return for the second half of Wednesday night’s game at Utah because of right shoulder soreness. Simmons sustained a stinger in his shoulder in the first quarter after bumping Jazz guard Royce O'Neale in the chest while posting up. Simmons played only two minutes in the second quarter before leaving. He finished with 2 points and 2 assists in 10 minutes . . . Kawhi Leonard (knee) isn’t healthy three weeks into the season, according to the NBA, which said that as a result the Los Angeles Clippers can rest their new superstar in the first game of a back-to-back in compliance with the rules on resting players. Leonard was on the bench against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks for a national TV game. It was the second straight nationally televised game Leonard missed.

The UConn women’s team will play an exhibition on Jan. 27 against the US women’s national team at the XL Center in Hartford. The US team is playing various exhibitions against college teams ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics . . . Anthony Roberts scored a career-high 18 points and teammate Kalin Bennett, the first player with autism to receive a Division 1 basketball scholarship, made his debut as host Kent State defeated Division 3 opponent Hiram, 97-58.

NHL

Little still in hospital

Winnipeg Jets forward Bryan Little remained hospitalized, a day after being struck near the ear by a puck. Little was skating behind the net midway through the third period in a 2-1 home loss to New Jersey when teammate Nikolaj Ehlers fired a rising slap shot from the point. The puck hit Little on his left side and he fell to the ice, putting his head in his hands as blood dripped. Little needed 25 to 30 stitches to close a cut, then was transferred to a neurological unit for further observation. The team said the center was alert at all times.

Advertisement

Baseball

Giants narrow search

The San Francisco Giants narrowed their search for a new manager to three finalists, a person with direct knowledge of the process said. Former Phillies manager Gape Kapler, Astros bench coach Joe Espada, and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro are the final three vying to replace the retiring Bruce Bochy, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the candidates’ names haven’t been made public . . . Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg and Nationals outfielder Juan Soto were selected as joint winners of the Babe Ruth award as postseason MVP in voting by the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Advertisement

Miscellany

3 advance in Champions

A hat trick from 18-year-old prodigy Rodrygo in a 6-0 rout of Galatasaray gave notice of a fresh young talent and moved Real Madrid closer to the knockout stages of the Champions League soccer competition and ended the Turkish team’s chances of advancing. Familiar names Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain won to take their usual places in the knockout rounds . . . Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Martina Caironi was provisionally suspended after testing positive for a steroid. Italy’s anti-doping agency said Caironi failed an out-of-competition test Oct.17. Caironi won the T42 100 meters at both the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She also won a silver medal in the T42 long jump in Rio. The T42 category is for single above-knee amputees and athletes with similar impairments.