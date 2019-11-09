Hayward, two games removed from scoring his career high, sustained the injury when he collided with San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge, who turned his back to set a screen on Hayward. Hayward appeared to fracture the hand when he reached out and bent his arm back as he ran into Aldridge.

SAN ANTONIO — The Celtics played the second half of Saturday evening’s game in an effective daze, able to race past the San Antonio Spurs, 135-115, for their first win at AT&T Center since 2011. Yet, they were lamenting the loss of surging forward Gordon Hayward, who fractured his left hand in the second period.

The two collided again with Hayward hitting the left hand again. Aldridge was called for an illegal screen and Hayward headed immediately to the locker room, favoring the hand. X-rays revealed a fracture.

Hayward missed all but five minutes of the 2017-18 season with a fractured left leg. He spent last season still trying to recover mentally and physically from the injury but started to show signs of his previous form in the Celtics’ first seven games this season.

It’s uncertain how much time he will miss. Surgery could be an option depending on the extent of the fracture. But it’s likely to be several weeks before Hayward returns.

The Celtics moved forward and earned their first win in San Antonio of the Brad Stevens era, as Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 30 points and Robert Williams continued his improvement, scoring 11 points with 7 rebounds and 6 blocked shots.

Boston led for the final 43:52 of the game after recovering from a 7-0 deficit. Kemba Walker added 26 points while Marcus Smart hit four first-half 3-pointers and sparked the Celtics with 16.

■ The Celtics’ defense on Aldridge was stellar. He finished with 3 points on 1-for-4 shooting after dropping 48 on Boston in their previous meeting at TD Garden. Aldridge’s lone basket was a putback of a Rudy Gay missed layup. He got nothing on his patented step-back fadeaway jumper.

■ It was a great start for Brown, who had missed three games with an illness and infection before returning Thursday against Charlotte. He scored 12 first-period points, including the first 7 to spark the Celtics early. It was going to take at least a full game for Brown to get back into shape and rhythm but he appeared to find it Saturday.

■ The Celtics can’t wait for Enes Kanter to return from his knee injury, not only because they want his skill set but it will finally allow Stevens to devise a center rotation. The team is probably playing Daniel Theis more than it wants to while Williams appears to be the only backup Stevens trusts. Vincent Poirier, signed to a two-year deal from France, hasn’t been part of the rotation.

■ Smart has always been comfortable shooting the 3-pointer but hasn’t always been efficient. This season he appears to be more efficient although he’s shooting only 32.6 percent. But that confidence allows him to keep shooting and he canned four in the first half, forcing the Spurs defense to spread the floor and enabling more Celtics’ drives.

■ Williams is feeling more comfortable with increased playing time. He is becoming the rim protector the Celtics envisioned, blocking five shots through three quarters while his teammates use him as a luxury with the alley-oop. He scored on back-to-back alley-oops in the third quarter, the first a soaring one-handed jam and the second a no-look reverse layup.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gwashburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.