Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will undergo surgery Monday on his broken left hand, Hayward’s agent Mark Bartelstein said in a text message. Bartelstein said that the timeline for Hayward’s return will become clearer after the procedure it completed.
Hayward suffered the injury when he collided with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge in the first half of Boston’s win over the Spurs on Saturday. He traveled to New York on Monday to have his hand further evaluated.
Coach Brad Stevens has said that if Hayward undergoes surgery, it would likely speed up his return timeline a bit.
“I’m just glad it’s his left hand,” center Enes Kanter said Monday. “It’s not his right hand. I mean, I was very sad for him but I know he’s a warrior. I know he’s going to come back stronger and do his best to get rehab. He wants to be out there with his teammates and help him win. The crazy thing is he was playing an unbelievable season.”
This season Hayward is averaging 18.9 points and 7.1 rebounds on 55 percent shooting. The forward missed almost all of the 2017-18 season after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in the season-opener that year.
