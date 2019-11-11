Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will undergo surgery Monday on his broken left hand, Hayward’s agent Mark Bartelstein said in a text message. Bartelstein said that the timeline for Hayward’s return will become clearer after the procedure it completed.

Hayward suffered the injury when he collided with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge in the first half of Boston’s win over the Spurs on Saturday. He traveled to New York on Monday to have his hand further evaluated.

Coach Brad Stevens has said that if Hayward undergoes surgery, it would likely speed up his return timeline a bit.