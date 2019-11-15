It’s Tacko Fall, the newest Maine Red Claw who not only has the coolest name ever but also, at 7-foot-5-inches, is easily the tallest crustacean to stride the Earth in quite some time.

His presence in the Celtics’ G League team’s home opener on Friday night was unofficially the primary reason why every one of the 2,300-plus seats at the Portland Expo Building was filled.

With cries of “Ta-cko, Ta-cko, Ta-cko” ringing down from all corners of the gym, Fall jogged out onto the court before the start of the game for warmups looking a bit sheepish but also well accustomed to being the focus of unabashed gawks atop craned necks wherever he goes.

For this night, and possibly for many more, Fall’s presence has lifted the lid on a fashion niche for fans wanting to dress up in taco garb, which, who knew, does exist. It consists of 100 percent unnatural fabric colored brown (shell), brown (meat), green (lettuce) and orange strips (cheese) with arm-holes.

A group of taco-clad teens from Seabrook, N.H., drove up for their first-ever Red Claws game.

For a simple reason.

“When I first saw he signed, all of us said, ‘hey, we’ve all got to go see him,’ ” said Fuller Albright, 16, who said Fall “is definitely what I came up here to see. “I mean, he’s the first 7-footer they’ve had since forever. He’s taller than I expected.”

Having seen Fall trot onto the court for the first time, Jason Bowley, 15, confirmed the truth.

“It’s not made up,” he said. “I feel very short.”

Fans in taco outfits (get it, Tacko?) were a common sight in the Portland arena. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

A squad of young boys from Calais, a four-hour drive away, were all taco’d up, patiently waited for the game to begin.

“I don’t really know that much about him but I saw him on TV and thought it would be a good idea to wear [the taco] to the game,” said Turner Redding, blissfully unaware that his mom had the wisdom to wait until the day after Halloween to buy the four taco outfits, their price slashed from $18 to $10 at the Calais Walmart.

Mikah Smith, 10, had made a decision before the game.

“He’s my favorite player in this type of league,” said Smith.

His mother, Mindy Smith, was happy to have her son share his Tacko takes after the four-hour drive from Calais.

“My son’s been going crazy about Tacko, looking up his stats, looking up his height — he’s got to know everything about Tacko,” said Mindy Smith.

The night was almost a perfect night for Redding. “I wanted to get a taco before we got here, but we went to a bowling alley instead — and got nachos,” said Redding.

He decided that nachos were “almost” the same thing as tacos.

Kind of like the G League is to the NBA — except for the Tacko Fall factor.

When the lights dimmed for the Red Claws introductions, an unspoken groan was heard around the arena when they finished.

Fall wasn’t starting, so the cheers had to wait.

Not for long.

Fall blocked Haz Mitrou-Long’s shot during the first quarter. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

With 8:27 left in the first quarter, Fall arose from his seat, a procedure that involved a series of movements that looked complicated to everyone but Fall.

It takes Fall only seven strides to lope from the top of one 3-point circle to another. He’s not fast, speed is not part of his skill set.

He is a disrupter, and he kept flummoxing an army of Fort Wayne Mad Ants who tried to drive or shoot near him. Shots with ridiculous launch angles were thrown up. For those who thought they could drive past Fall in the paint, he swatted away their attempts with polite and practiced dismissiveness.

His sky hook needs some work, but under the basket, he’s nearly full-proof. Nobody can guard him.

At 6:01 he had his first blocked shot — the poor Mad Ant still had his hand on the ball when Fall’s hand met the ball — the rejected shot sending the Mad Ant down hard on the parquet.

At 5:24 he had his first point, a tip-in.

At 11:29 in the second quarter, he had his first dunk.

By halftime, he led his team in scoring with 12 and rebounds with 11.

He was leading the Red Claws, and he was giving the crowd exactly what they came looking, and looking up, for.

Fall and Thibodeaux fought for a rebound during the first half. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

