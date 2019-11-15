But times are different now. Kevin Durant left to join the Nets, Klay Thompson is sidelined with a torn ACL, and Stephen Curry is out indefinitely after undergoing hand surgery. Golden State entered Friday 2-10, the worst record in the NBA.

SAN FRANCISCO — During the Warriors’ recent magical run, the Celtics would come to Golden State eager for a chance to prove themselves against one of the NBA’s elite teams and use the game to measure their progress. They entered Friday with wins three wins in the last four seasons here, a startling mark considering the Warriors reached the Finals all four years.

Advertisement

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said the Warriors are still a dangerous opponent, but he acknowledged that after years of domination, they simply cannot catch a break now.

“It’s amazing the amount of bad luck and bad fortune they’ve had with regard to those injuries to Steph and Klay, and then obviously Durant,” Stevens said. “When you think about all that happening over the course of maybe 20 games or 15 games, it’s just bad luck.

“But they’ve had a great run, they’re in a great position for a long time coming, and they certainly have our attention with what they’re capable of.”

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker did not play for the Boston teams that had so much success here, but he has been in All-Star Games with Golden State’s crew of power players. He said it feels different this time.

“Obviously we know the history over the last couple of years that these guys created,” he said. “It’s been special to watch those guys and how they changed the game. It’s different, but we all know those guys are hurt right now, and once they get back healthy, things will definitely change.”

. . .

The Warriors’ injuries have created opportunities for other players. Former Boston College star Ky Bownman signed with Golden State as an undrafted free agent and has played in every game this year, including three starts.

Advertisement

“I always thought the biggest thing about Ky is he’s really tough,” Stevens said. “He’s a good player, he can get to the paint, he can shoot it, he can guard. But he’s really tough, and I’ve always respected him for that.”

Bowman entered Friday averaging 6.5 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game.

. . .

With Gordon Hayward expected to be sidelined for about six weeks as he recovers from surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand, Stevens will get a bit creative as he tries to make up for that absence.

He said he is still working to find lineups that thrive together, but he hopes to have two players from the group of Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart on the floor at all times.

“And I think that’s something we’re trying to balance,” Stevens said. “But Brad [Wanamaker] gives you a little more flexibility because you know what you’re getting every single time. Young guys are going to have their ups and downs, but everybody during this stretch is going to get a shot.

“I just think an important part of building a team is guys doing what they’re capable of and knowing what they’re capable of, even if it’s not an everyday occurrence right now.”

Advertisement

. . .

Celtics centers Daniel Theis (finger) and Robert Williams (ankle) were expected to return to face the Warriors after missing Wednesday’s win against the Wizards.

Theis injured the pinky finger on his shooting hand in Monday’s game against the Mavericks. He said he has been practicing with a splint in recent days. He has shined as Boston’s starting center and said he is primarily focused on being the team’s defensive anchor.

“I learned the last couple of years from Al [Horford] and [Aron] Baynes just to be vocal,” Theis said. “Just be the energy guy. Rebound and try to keep it all together. If mistakes happen, I try to help.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.