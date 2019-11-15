NBC Sports Boston and the Celtics announced Wednesday that all 24 of the Maine Red Claws’ home games will be aired on the network.

The Red Claws, the Celtics’ G-League affiliate, feature fan favorite Tacko Fall, who is on a two-way contract, as well as promising draft pick Tremont Waters.

It is the first time in the Red Claws’ 11 seasons that all of their games will air on NBC Sports Boston. Last year, the network carried 12 home games.