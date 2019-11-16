Jayson Tatum had 24 points to lead the Celtics and Kemba Walker added 20, but the two players combined to make just 14 of 42 shots.

They were not especially crisp in this game, either, but they once again found a way to win anyway, 105-100, using a late 11-0 run to finish off Golden State. It was the 10th win in a row for Boston.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Celtics have not been perfect during their long winning streak, and coach Brad Stevens pointed out that fact Friday morning, before his team faced the injury-depleted Warriors.

The Warriors, who have already been ravaged by injuries, lost All-Star point guard D’Angelo Russell to a hand injury midway through the third quarter.

With the score tied at 88, Walker scored 4 points in a row to put the Celtics back in front. But the Warriors answered with a 3-point play by Eric Paschall and a putback by former BC star Ky Bowman, igniting a 9-0 Warriors run that made it 97-92.

But the Celtics responded. After pulling within 97-96, a review determined that the Warriors had incorrectly been granted possession after the ball was ruled out of bounds. The play resulted in a jump ball, and Tatum swooped in after the tip and soared in for a dunk.

He then added a short jumper to stretch the lead to 3, and Golden State could pull no closer.

Other observations from the night:

■ With the Warriors trailing, 76-71, at the end of the third quarter, the public-address announcer, with some pizzazz, said: “We’ve got a close one!” That’s probably not something that was said in similar situations during Golden State’s run of dominance. But right now Golden State will take what it can get.

■ The Celtics entered Friday night riding a nine-game winning streak, but coach Brad Stevens has made it clear recently that he hasn’t been thrilled with the play in some of the recent wins. The guess here is that he doesn’t think a loss for this young group will be the worst thing in the world so he can remind the Celtics that there are still flaws to correct.

■ The first quarter wasn’t very pretty for the Celtics, and the low point came with Boston trailing, 16-8. Stevens called a timeout so his team could regroup, and then it came back onto the court and nearly had a shot-clock violation, as an awkward Walker 3-point try was an airball.

■ Walker and Tatum combined to go 0 for 8 in the opening quarter as the Warriors stretched their lead to as many as 15 points. But Tatum started to find a groove in the second, when he was 5 for 8 and scored 12 of his 17 first-half points.

■ Tatum vowed before the season that he would attack the basket more frequently and look to draw contact so he can collect easy points at the free throw line. That plan hasn’t come to fruition just yet. Entering Friday, Tatum was averaging 4.7 free-throw attempts per 100 possessions, slightly below his career average of 4.9. But perhaps Friday was a promising hint of what’s to come. The forward took seven first-half free throws, a result of strong drives to the basket. (Though he took none in the second half.)

■ It feels like the result of Carsen Edwards’s first shot of each game can be indicative of how the rest of his night will play out. On Friday his pull-up in the lane was not close to going in, then he missed an open corner 3-pointer and another first-half attempt during a scoreless first half.

■ On Friday morning, Stevens praised Robert Williams’s improved passing, and on Friday night Williams gave an example, as he threaded a perfect pass from the top of the key to Semi Ojeleye for a first-quarter layup.

■ Jaylen Brown has said that he does not like to dunk anymore, and it seemed like he was kidding. But several times this season he has passed up slams, including in the first half Friday when he coasted in for an easy fast-break layup.

■ The Celtics’ second-quarter comeback was gradual, and the 12-2 run was sparked by a Marcus Smart 3-pointer. There was a time when Smart’s strong shooting nights seemed unusual, but those times appear to be over.

■ It wasn’t a good sign for the Warriors that they held Walker scoreless for the first 21 minutes of the game but could not hold onto their lead. Walker finally hit a 3 and then added three free throws with just under three minutes left, pushing Boston in front, 50-47.

■ And props to Walker for firing up a three-quarters-court heave before the halftime buzzer. Players today almost always pass up those tries so they don’t dent their shooting percentages, but those shots are fun.

■ The Celtics have been dangerous this year because they have so many players who can catch fire at a given time. In the third quarter, it was Brown’s turn. Brown has been pretty bad from beyond the arc this season, entering Friday just 7 for 26. But he made three in a row during his 13-point third quarter.

■ The Chase Center, Golden State’s sparking new $1.4 billion arena, is quite impressive. My personal favorite touch: digital shot charts for both teams that hang high in the rafters for all the fans to see.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.