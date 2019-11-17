Walked had a chance to extend the lead but missed a 15-footer. Smart grabbed the rebound and missed a putback and was called for a foul on the rebound. Richaun Holmes hit a pair of free throws with 13.3 seconds left to make it 100-99. At the other end, Smart found space in the lane and lofted the open floater, but it rolled off the rim.

Buddy Hield’s scorching shooting kept the Kings in the game throughout. He beat a double-team for a tough baseline jumper that gave Sacramento a 98-97 lead with 1:06 left. Boston moved back in front when Kemba Walker fed Daniel Theis for a lay-in.

SACRAMENTO — Marcus Smart’s open one-legged runner at the buzzer rolled around the rim and out, giving the Kings a 100-99 win over the Celtics on Sunday that snapped Boston’s winning streak at 10 games.

Some observations from the game:

■ Theis gave the Celtics some really strong minutes. He did a good job as a roll man and when he caught passes in the post he was just patient enough to get the shots he wanted. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

■ Hield is a flamethrower. He had 35 points on 14-for-24 shooting, including some key fourth-quarter daggers.

■ Jayson Tatum mostly had a quiet offensive game, but he was there when the Celtics needed him. After giving Boston a 90-88 lead on a 3-point play with 4:41 left, he drilled a three from the left corner that stretched the lead to five. But it wasn’t quite enough.

■ There was an unusual backcourt violation in the first quarter. The Kings appeared to tip the ball into the backcourt, and Walker jogged to get it before simply flipping it to Sacramento guard Cory Joseph, apparently assuming it was a backcourt violation. The referee did not call the violation when Walker retrieved the ball, but then blew the whistle after Walker gave up the ball, which otherwise would have resulted in a Kings layup.

■ Jaylen Brown made his first two 3-pointers of Sunday’s game, giving him a streak of five made 3-pointers in a row dating to Friday’s game against the Warriors. It’s a nice rebound for Brown, who had just seven made 3-pointers this season prior to this mini streak.

■ Late in the first quarter Celtics center Robert Williams appeared to run into a kid in the front row behind Boston’s basket. Before running back onto the court he stopped to make sure the boy was OK. Then there was a timeout, and Williams jogged all the way back across the court to check on the boy again. He was fine, but he got a high-five for his troubles.

■ Smart continues to get opportunities to play defense in the post, and there will inevitably be times when the height differential and Smart’s disregard for danger make him look sort of bad. In the first quarter on Sunday he jumped to contest a Holmes dunk and ended up on his backside as Holmes flushed the dunk with some power.

■ With looming games against the Suns, Clippers and Nuggets, this loss could give Brad Stevens some ammunition as he looks to stress to his players where they must get better.

■ This game started at 12:30 p.m. here in Sacramento, and maybe DeWayne Dedmon was still a bit sleepy when he came onto the court in the first half still wearing his warmup pants.

■ The Kings led by as many as 13 points in the first half. The Celtics overcame double-digit deficits three times during the 10-game winning streak they brought into Sunday.

■ It’s been a quiet start to the season for Semi Ojeleye, who has seen some of his minutes gobbled up by Grant Williams. But Ojeleye had a promising first-half stint for Boston. He played the entire second quarter and made all three of his shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. Ojeleye entered the game with just five made shots all year. He helped Boston trim a 12-point deficit at the start of the quarter to just 50-46 by halftime.

■ Smart did well to hit a 3-pointer with about 30 seconds left in the second quarter to give Boston a two-for-one opportunity, but a foul by Theis at the other end erased it. The Celtics actually got the ball back on a steal anyway, but this 3-pointer by Smart was an airball.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.