The start to Langford’s career has been slowed by injuries. He was recovering from thumb surgery last summer so he did not take part in the Las Vegas summer league. Then during the preseason, the 14th overall pick of last June’s draft suffered a groin injury that was followed by a knee sprain, now he is dealing with this seemingly minor ankle malady.

Boston coach Brad Stevens said that he was unsure about the timeline for Langford’s recovery, but that Langford would probably leave Maine to return to Boston to receive medical treatment. The Celtics are in the midst of a five-game road trip, but Stevens said that one of the team’s trainers was scheduled to return to Boston soon, too.

SACRAMENTO — Celtics rookie Romeo Langford suffered a mild ankle sprain in the Red Claws’ home opener on Friday night and missed the team’s game against the Raptors 905 on Sunday afternoon.

Even if Langford was healthy, the Celtics had planned for the 20-year-old to get extensive work with the Red Claws this season anyway, in large part because they have so much depth at the wing position. The fact that the team sent Langford to Maine even after Gordon Hayward was lost for six weeks with a hand injury is a good indication of that plan.

Versatile defense

The Celtics entered Sunday holding opponents to 32.6 percent shooting on 3-pointers, the sixth-lowest mark in the league.

Kings coach Luke Walton, for one, said that Boston’s versatility at that end of the floor makes it dangerous.

“They go after certain type of defenders, for sure,” Walton said. “You can see the length of their team when you watch them play, and they have versatility. So what they do is they play coverage to get you off that 3-point line, and then as soon as you’re off it, they just switch. So now they keep bodies in front of you, and they have length to be able to really not have a mismatch anywhere after some of that switching they do. So it’s a very good defense.

Sacramento did make 14 of 35 shots from beyond the arc in its 100-99 win on Sunday.

Seamless adjustment

The Celtics’ powerful start to this season has surprised some around the league, in large part because of all the roster reshuffling. Boston seems to have found good chemistry rather quickly.

“Some of their core has been there, but, yeah, they added some major new pieces and they seem like they’ve all adjusted and accepted what roles they have,” Walton said. “And they did a nice of, even though they lost Kyrie [Irving] and Al [Horford], they brought in a stud [in Kemba Walker] to kind of help replace that. So give them a lot of credit, front office and coaching staff over there.”

DNP for Williams

Celtics rookie Grant Williams did not play against the Kings on Sunday. “We’re searching for our best groups off the bench,” Stevens said. “Everybody has had their moments certainly but everybody will have other opportunities now that we move forward.” . . . Celtics two-way contract players Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters helped the Red Claws to a 129-115 win over Fort Wayne on Sunday. Fall came off the bench and had 21 points and 5 rebounds, and Waters chipped in with 8 points and 11 assists.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.