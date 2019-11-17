■ Rebounding: Ayton 11.0, Ricky Rubio 6.3, Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric 6.0.

■ Assists: Rubio 8.7, Booker 5.9, Baynes 2.9

■ Head to head: This is the first of two meetings. The teams play again Jan. 18 in Boston.

■ Miscellany: Deandre Ayton is in the midst of serving a 25-game suspension for using a banned substance . . . Rookie guard Ty Jerome still hasn’t played because of a right ankle sprain he suffered just before the beginning of the regular season . . . The Suns went into Sunday’s games second in field goal shooting percentage (.475) and first in fewest 3-pointers allowed (9.9 per game).